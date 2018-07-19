St. Benedict Cathedral School Names Kari Ford As Principal

By

KARI FORD

Benedictine Father Godfrey Mullen, rector of St. Benedict Cathedral Parish in Evansville, has announced that Kari Ford has been named principal for St. Benedict Cathedral School. She has served the past two years as principal of Rockport Elementary School, which is part of the South Spencer School Corporation in Spencer County.

“Mrs. Ford comes to St. Benedict Cathedral with a wealth of experience and a family legacy of love for education,” Father Mullen said. “We look forward to her leadership in our school, particularly her strengths in curriculum, professional development and building community.”

“I am very excited to be involved with and serve the St. Benedict Cathedral Parish Community,” Ford said. “I look forward to working together to build lasting relationships with all of the staff, students and families at St. Benedict Cathedral.”

“Kari steps into a long stream of excellent education at St. Ben's, founded on the gospel and attentive to the benchmarks and requirements of the State of Indiana,” Father Mullen added. “The parish community looks forward to welcoming her into our work and prayer.”

Ford attended Holy Rosary School in Evansville from kindergarten through eighth grade, graduating in 1997. She is a 2001 graduate of Reitz Memorial High School. A 2006 graduate of the University of Southern Indiana, she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a minor in special education. She earned a master’s degree in School Leadership and Administration from Olivet Nazarene University in 2012.

Ford began her teaching career at Fairview Elementary in 2006 and served through 2014 when she became the school’s professional development specialist and assistant principal. She became principal at Rockport Elementary in 2017. She also has been a part of the Indiana Principal Leadership Institute since 2017.

Ford and her family are members of Evansville’s Holy Rosary Parish. She and husband Matt have two daughters – Makayla, 9, will be a fourth-grader at Holy Rosary; and Kamryn, 5, will enter kindergarten at Holy Rosary.