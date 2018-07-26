Around The Diocese For July 27, 2018

Happy birthday!

Father David Nunning, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Aug. 3.

Joel Sievers, dean of students at Rivet Middle and High School in Vincennes, celebrates his birthday on Aug. 6.

Father Anthony Govind, administrator of Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand, celebrates his birthday on Aug. 7.

Happy anniversary!

Father David Nunning, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on Aug. 3, 1969.

The following deacons were ordained on Aug. 3, 2013.

Deacon William Consley, St. John Parish, Loogootee;

Deacon Paul Cox, St. Francis of Assisi, Dale;

Deacon Dan DeCastra, Good Shepherd Parish, Evansville;

Deacon Jose Garrido, Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville;

Deacon John Huether, St. Mary Parish, Ireland;

Deacon William Keller;

Deacon Thomas Kirsch, St. Philip Parish, Posey County;

Deacon Richard Leibundguth, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight;

Deacon Russell Maples, St. Boniface Parish, Evansville;

Deacon Joseph Siewers, St. James Parish, Haubstadt, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Haubstadt and Holy Cross Parish, Fort Branch

Deacon Cletus Yochum, Jr., St. Francis Xavier Parish, Vincennes and St. Philip Neri Parish, Bicknell

St. Vincent de Paul Store seeks support

The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, located on 767 E. Walnut Street in Evansville, serves many purposes in the community as a second-hand retail store and an outreach ministry. As a retail store, it offers a great variety of items including clothing, furniture, household goods and much more. As an outreach ministry, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul offers vouchers to the store for those in need. Shopping at the Thrift Store is a great way to save money and give back to

the community as every purchase made supports the work of helping neighbors in need. Purchases help the Society of St. Vincent de Paul provide those in need with emergency social services, food, shelter, energy assistance and much more. The shelves of the Thrift Store are 100% stocked by donations, which is a critical part of the ability to serve the community. Volunteers of all agesare always welcome and needed. For more information, please call 812-425-3148.