Sisters Of Providence Celebrating Jubilees

Several Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Ind., with ties to the Diocese of Evansville, are celebrating Jubilees this year.

50-year Jubilarian

Sister Mary Joanne (Jody) O’Neil is a native of Indianapolis. Currently, she ministers as the artist in residence for the Sisters of Providence.

Sister Jody entered the Congregation on Jan. 3, 1969, from Holy Spirit, Indianapolis. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1980.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods with a bachelor’s degree in art education. She also earned a master’s degree in religious studies from Mundelein College.

She served the Diocese of Evansville as the Director of the Newman Center and Campus Minister at the University of Evansville from 1989-94.

Sister Jody has also ministered in Illinois and Ohio.

60-year Jubilarians

Sister Brigid Ann Bonnor is a native of Whiting, Ind. Currently, she ministers for the homeless at the St. Vincent dePaul Center, Louisville, Ky.

Sister Brigid Ann entered the Congregation on Jan. 6, 1958, from Sacred Heart, Whiting. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1965.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in education. She earned a master’s degree in education from Ball State University as well as a master’s degree in social work from the University of Louisville.

She served the Diocese of Evansville as a teacher at St. John, Loogootee (1969-70).

Sister Brigid Ann has also ministered in Illinois, Kansas and Kentucky.

Sister Donna Butler is a native of Fort Wayne. Currently, she ministers as a social justice advocate.

Sister Donna, formerly Sister Donna Rose, entered the Congregation on Jan. 6, 1958, from St. Jude, Fort Wayne. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1965.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in education. She earned a master’s degree in education from Indiana University.

She served the Diocese of Evansville as a teacher at St. Simon in Washington (1968-72) and at Good Shepherd in Evansville (1972-75).

Sister Donna has also ministered in California, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Sister Patricia Fillenwarth is a native of Indianapolis. Currently, she ministers as a counselor for Providence Family Services, Chicago.

Sister Patricia, formerly Sister Joseph Monica, entered the Congregation on Jan. 6, 1958, from Holy Cross, Indianapolis. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1965.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in education. She earned a master’s degree in elementary education from Indiana State University and a master’s degree in community and family counseling from Northeastern Illinois University.

She served the Diocese of Evansville as a teacher at St. Peter, Linton (1962-67).

Sister Patricia has also ministered in Washington, D.C., and Peru.

Sister Linda Kaliker, formerly Sister Marie Theodore, is a native of Fort Wayne. Currently, she ministers in prayer.

Sister Linda entered the Congregation on Jan. 6, 1958, from St. Patrick, Fort Wayne. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1965.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in education. She also earned a master’s degree in elementary education from Indiana University.

She served the Diocese of Evansville as a teacher at St. Joseph, Jasper, from 1967-74.

Sister Linda has also ministered in Illinois.

Sister Gloria Memering is a native of Vincennes. Currently, she ministers as a receptionist at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center, and a music coordinator at Providence Health Care, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Gloria, formerly Sister Cecilia, entered the Congregation on Jan. 6, 1958, from St. John, Vincennes. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1965.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in music education. She earned a master’s degree in music education from Indiana State University.

She served the Diocese of Evansville as a teacher at Flaget Elementary in Vincennes (1976-83), parish music coordinator at St. John Parish in Vincennes (1978-83), CPE parish ministry serving Deaconness Hospital and St. Joseph Parish in Vanderburgh County (1983-84), teacher and parish liturgist at Precious Blood Parish in Jasper (1988-1997), parish liturgist at Sacred Heart Parish in Vincennes and teacher at Rivet in Vincennes (19997-2000), music director at Sacred Heart in Jasper and teacher at Rivet Middle School in Vincennes (2005-2006), and pastoral associate and music director at Precious Blood Parish in Jasper (2007-2010).

Sister Gloria has also ministered in North Carolina.

Sister Rosemary Schmalz is a native of Evansville. Currently, she ministers as the coordinator of the office of records at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Rosemary, formerly Sister Mary Ida, entered the Congregation on July 22, 1958, from St. Benedict, Evansville. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1966.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. She earned a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Illinois, and her doctorate in mathematics education from Florida State University. She also earned a master’s degree in culture/creation spirituality from Holy Names University, located in Oakland, Calif., and another master’s degree in pastoral theology from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Sister Rosemary has ministered in Indiana, Texas, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Sister Rosemary Ward is a native of Chicago. Currently, she ministers in social justice and as the director of English as a Second Language site in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Sister Rosemary, formerly Sister Sebastian, entered the Congregation on July 22, 1958, from St. Ita, Chicago. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1966.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in biology. She earned a master’s of studies degree in biology and chemistry from the University of North Dakota.

She served the Diocese of Evansville ministry as a teacher at St. Rose High School in Vincennes (1968-70).

Sister Rosemary has also ministered in Illinois, Texas and Pennsylvania.

70-year Jubilarians

Sister Laurette Bellamy is a native of Chicago. Currently, she ministers as a parish volunteer at Saints Francis and Clare Parish, Greenwood.

Sister Laurette entered the Congregation on Feb. 2, 1948, from St. Mel, Chicago. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1955.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in music. She earned a master’s degree in music from Catholic University of America, and a doctorate in music theory from Indiana University.

She served the Diocese of Evansville as a music teacher at St. Joseph in Jasper (1952).

Sister Laurette has also ministered in Washington, D.C.

Sister Eileen Dede is a native of Terre Haute. Currently, she ministers as a volunteer at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Eileen, formerly Sister Anita Therese, entered the Congregation on Jan. 7, 1948, from St. Ann, Terre Haute. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1955.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in education. She earned a master’s degree in education from Indiana University.

She served the Diocese of Evansville as a teacher and principal at St. John in Vincennes (1967-1971).

Sister Eileen has also ministered in Illinois, Ohio, California and Florida.

Sister Dorothy Gartland is a native of St. Joseph, Missouri. Currently, she ministers as a volunteer fro After School Homework Program and Interfaith Post-Detention Accompaniment Network in Chicago.

Sister Dorothy, formerly Sister Margaret Eugene, entered the Congregation on Feb. 2, 1948, from Our Lady of Sorrows, Chicago. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1955.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in education. She also earned a master’s degree in elementary education from Indiana University.

She served the Diocese of Evansville as a teacher and principal at Assumption in Evansville (1959-63).

Sister Dorothy has also ministered in Washington, D.C., and Illinois.

Sister Regina Ann Lynch is a native of Indianapolis. Currently, she ministers as a volunteer in health care at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Regina Ann entered the Congregation on Feb. 2, 1948, from St. Anthony, Indianapolis. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1955.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in education, and also earned a master’s degree in education from Indiana State University.

She served the Diocese of Evansville as a teacher at St. John in Vincennes (1967-76), and as a teacher and principal at Flaget in Vincennes (1976-79).

Sister Regina has also ministered in North Carolina and Illinois.

Sister Joan Mary Schaefer is a native of Cicero, Ill. Currently, she ministers in residential services at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Joan Mary entered the Congregation on July 22, 1948, from Mary Queen of Heaven, Cicero. She professed final vows on Jan. 23, 1956.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in education while also receiving a master’s degree in education from Ball State University.

She served the Diocese of Evansville a teacher at St. Peter in Linton (1967-68).

Sister Joan Mary has also ministered in Illinois, Missouri and Massachusetts.

75-year Jubilarians

Sister Adrian Marie Conrad is a native of Bicknell. Currently, she ministers in residential services in Los Angeles.

Sister Adrian Marie entered the Congregation on July 22, 1943, from St. Francis Xavier, Vincennes. She professed final vows on Jan. 23, 1951.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in education while earning a master’s degree in education from Indiana State University.

She served the Diocese of Evansville as a teacher at St. Francis Xavier in Vincennes (1963-65) and as a teacher at Rivet High School in Vincennes (1970-71).

Sister Adrian Marie has also ministered in Illinois, California and Nevada.

Sister Michaela Galvin is a native of Melrose, Mass. Currently, she ministers in prayer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Michaela entered the Congregation on July 16, 1943, from Sacred Hearts, Malden, Massachusetts. She professed final vows on Jan. 23, 1951.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in English while also earning a master’s degree in English from the University of Notre Dame.

She served the Diocese of Evansville ministry as a teacher at Washington Catholic High School (1962-68).

Sister Michaela has also ministered in Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., and Texas.

Sister Louise Schroeder is a native of Jasper. Currently, she ministers in prayer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Sister Louise entered the Congregation on Jan. 5, 1943, from St. Joseph, Jasper. She professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1950.

She graduated from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in education while also earning a master’s degree in education from Indiana State University.

She served the Diocese of Evansville as a teacher at Sacred Heart in Evansville (1954-56), a teacher at St. Joseph in Jasper (1965-69), a teacher at Holy Family in Jasper (1969-

Sister Louise has also ministered in Illinois and California.