Bulletin Board For July 27, 2018

General Interest

New Weekend Mass Schedule, Sts. Mary and John Parish, St. Mary Church, 613 Cherry St., Evansville; effective the weekend of Aug. 4-5; Masses will be celebrated at 4 p.m. on Saturdays; 10 a.m., noon (Latin Mass) and 4 p.m. on Sundays; weekday Mass times will not change: 12:05 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Sacramental Preparation in Spanish, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Sundays Aug. 5 – Sept. 9, Holy Rosary Parish Hall, Evansville; Holy Rosary is beginning an inquiry session in Spanish for adults who are unbaptized or missing First Communion or Reconciliation; contact 812-477-8923 or anitamifi@yahoo.com.

St. Isidore Parish Quilt Show, 4-6 p.m., Aug. 6, St. Peter Celestine, Celestine; door prizes; sponsored by St. Isidore Ladies’ Sodality.

“Entrusted: Keeping the Flame of Faith Alive,” 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Good Shepherd, Evansville; featuring Dr. John R. Wood, author of “The Light Entrusted To You,” with special musical guest Rachel Ann; tickets $10, available at most parish offices; for more information, call Good Shepherd parish office at 812-477-5405.

Respect Life Celebration, 5:30-8:15 p.m., Oct. 4, Sts. Peter and Paul, Haubstadt; panel of guests to discuss impact of Humanae Vitae, followed by Bishop Joseph M. Siegel who will speak on the topic “Taking Humanae Vitae into the Future;” registration opens Aug. 9 at www.ccevansville.org/respecting-life.html.

Celebrations

SAVE THE DATE — Father John Boeglin 40th Anniversary, Sept. 15-16, Holy Family, Jasper;areception is planned following all Sept. 15 and 16 Masses to celebrate Father Boeglin’s 40th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood.

Concerts

Concert for Hope with Eric Genuis, 3 p.m., July 28, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; free; will be held in the Church of Our Lady of the Snows; for more information, contact the Shrine at 618-394-6276.

Dinners/Picnics

Historic St. Boniface Annual Summer Picnic, 10 a.m., Aug. 5, St. Boniface Church grounds, Fulda; fried chicken or roast beef dinners with all the trimmings and homemade dessert from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., take outs available; music, quilts, country kitchen, bingo, family fun center, live music and more; for more information, contact parish office at 812-357-5533.

Annual Mariah Hill Picnic, Aug 12, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Mary, Help of Christians Church, Mariah Hill; fried chicken dinners from 10 am – 4 pm in dining hall, quilts, bulk soup (containers not furnished), inflatables, kid’s games, free shuttle service, grand raffle starts at 4:30 pm.

St. John the Evangelist Parish Hog Roast, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 25, St. John the Evangelist Parish, St. Martin Church Hall, Whitfield; BBQ, potato salad, baked beans, homemade bread, desserts and drinks; carry out available.

WISDOM DAYS! Save the Date! — East Deanery Wisdom Day, Oct. 15 (registration begins Aug. 20), Vincennes Wisdom Day, Oct. 29 (registration begins Sept. 3) and Evansville Wisdom Day, Nov. 5 (registration begins Sept. 10); watch bulletins for more details; to register, call Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or visit www.ccevansville.org/family-life.html.

Fundraisers

Summer Used Book Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 29 – Aug. 6, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; hardbacks, paperbacks, gardening, spirituality, Bibles, novels, history, children’s books, health, crafting and more; items not pre-priced, donations accepted; for more information, call 812-535-2948 or email lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org.

Strassenfest Wettlauf 5K Race and Fitness Walk, 8 a.m., Aug. 4, corner of 9th and Main Streets, Jasper; participants receive 2018 Wettlauf t-shirt (while supplies last) and awards will be presented to the first three places in each male and female division; entry fee $20 after July 27, children 12 and under $10; registration/liability forms are available at www.jasperstrassenfest.org.

Mother 2 Mother Consignment Sale, 8 a.m.-noon, closing from 10:30-11 a.m. to allow certain items to be marked half price, Aug. 18, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; due to safety, no children under the age of 12 allowed to enter the sale; admission $1; anyone can buy, sell or volunteer at the sale, sign up at www.mother2mothersale.org or call 812-490-1000 for additional information.

St. Clement Men’s Club Annual Golf Scramble, Sept. 9, Boonville Country Club, Boonville; 11:30 a.m. sign-up time, noon lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start; cost $60, includes cart, green fee, drinks and pork steak lunch; prizes include pork chops — 4 places per flight; for more information, contact Dave Lasher at 812-305-1381.

On the Hill 5K Walk/Run, 8:30 a.m., Sept. 15, St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; cost $20 before Sept. 1, $25 after, children $10, all participants receive a free shirt; proceeds benefit Catholic Charities and Catholic Relief Services; post-race breakfast sponsored by Knights of Columbus, free-will donations accepted; register online at www.saintmeinrad.org/onthehill5k.

Health

Baby Behavior Class, 6-7 p.m., Aug. 1, Board Conference Room B/C, LCM Tower, Memorial Hospital, Jasper; learn about infant sleep, feeding cues, engagement and disengagement cures and crying; recommended for new parents before the baby arrives or 1-2 months after baby is born; free to those who are delivering at Memorial Hospital or $15; to enroll visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events” or call 812-996-0383 ext. 2399.

Check-In Time for Breastfeeding Moms, 5-6 p.m., Aug. 1, Memorial Hospital, Board Conference Room A, Jasper; this “check-in time” allows new and experienced breastfeeding moms to have an open discussion with Certified Lactation Consultants; includes weight checks for baby; no pre-registration is required; for more information, visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events.”

“Made to Crave,” 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mondays, Aug. 6 – Sept. 10, Memorial Southside Office, 1100 W. 12th Ave., Jasper; 6-week, faith-based video weight management and nutrition program for women that will help you find the “want to” in making healthy lifestyle choices; cost $119 including books; pre-registration required; for more information or to register online, visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events,” or call Memorial Hospital’s Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399.

PAD/AAA/Stroke Combination Screening, 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Aug. 7, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (Level 6), Jasper; cost $90, pre-registration required; 4-hour fast, including no smoking or chewing gum, is required; to register or for more information, call Memorial Hospital’s Philip R. Dawkins Heart and Vascular Center at 812-996-0553.

Living with COPD, Aug. 7, 6:30-8 p.m., Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Health Ministry Conference Room, 709 W. 9th St., Jasper; if you or if someone you care for is living with COPD, join us for an educational meeting; no cost, pre-registration is not necessary; for more information, visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events,” or call Sue Wehr, BSN, RN, at 812-996-5232.

Heartsaver CPR with AED, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Aug. 7 and 14, Health and Wellness Classroom Memorial Southside Office, Jasper; class teaches CPR, use of automated external defibrillator, relief of choking in adults, children and infants; $85/person and requires pre-payment; class size limited; to register, call 812-996-2399 or 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.

Preparation for Childbirth Class, 6-9 p.m., Aug. 16, Memorial Hospital Medical Arts Building Conference Center, Jasper; free to those who are delivering at Memorial Hospital or $65; to enroll, visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events” or call 812-996-0383.

Medic First Aid Refresher with AED, 8-11 a.m.,Aug. 16, Health and Wellness Classroom, Memorial Southside Office, 1100 W. 12th Ave., Jasper; cost $50, class size is limited; pre-registration required at www.mhhcc.org or by calling 812-996-2399, option 1; please bring current certification card to this course.

Marriage

Retrouvaille: Help for Hurting Marriages, Aug. 3-5 and follow-up post-weekend sessions, Indianapolis; Retrouvaille is a worldwide program that teaches couples how to rediscover each other and work through difficult times in their marriages; an opportunity for you and your spouse to work privately on your marriage via a series of presentations given by a team of three couples and a priest; tens of thousands of couples headed for divorce have successfully saved their marriages by attending the weekend and follow-up sessions; to learn more or to register, visit the website at www.HelpOurMarriage.com or www.retrouvaille.org, email RetrouIndy@gmail.com or call 317-489-6811 for confidential registration information.

Marriage Help — Retrouvaille, program begins Aug. 17, Diocese of Owensboro; The Married Singles Lifestyle describes couples that may have lost a sense of closeness they once had as marriage partners and are now living more like roommates — Retrouvaille teaches couples how to survive times like these in their marriages; this program has helped thousands of couples who are disillusioned or experiencing misery in their marriage; for information or to register, call the Diocese of Owensboro Family Life office at 270-683-1545 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

UNVEILED Marriage Preparation, Sept. 8; Getting married? Join us for this diocesan event where you and your fiancé/fiancée will be guided through various topics to help you prepare for your Catholic marriage; to register, visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled or email Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

Retreats/Conferences

Yarn Spinners Retreat, Aug. 10-12, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; anyone who enjoys yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking, knitting or crocheting of all skill levels are welcome; for information on room rates, costs or to register, call 270-229-0200, email mary.ward@maplemount.org or register online at www.ursulinesmsj.org.

Heart of a Caregiver Retreat, Aug. 18 or Aug. 25, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; led by Betty Medley Wallace, licensed social worker and coordinator of Grief Support and Community Care at Glenn Funeral Home in Owensboro, for those who serve the sick, injured, disabled, aging or dying loved ones; $25 fee includes lunch; for more information, call 270-229-0200, email mary.ward@maplemount.org or register online at www.ursulinesmsj.org.

“Let Nothing Disturb You — Nada te Turbe” Retreat, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Sept. 9, St. Joseph, Jasper; bi-lingual retreat for individuals and families of all ages using coloring and art as a method for meditative prayer; cost $10 per person/ $25 per family, payable at the retreat; scholarships are available; snacks will be provided; participants are asked to please bring colored pencils, crayons or markers; to register visit evdio.org/catechesis.html.

3rd Annual Gather in Faith Women’s Conference, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sept. 15, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; keynote speakers Michele Faehnle and Emily Jaminet; all are welcome for a day of discovery about faith, families and feminine genius; register on Eventbrite.com, download registration form from sjbnewburgh.com or contact Bethany Logan at bpmmjd@yahoo.com; cost $25 (includes lunch), increases to $30 if payment received after Aug. 31; childcare $5 per child, $15 family max.

Reunions

Mater Dei Class of 1955 Reunion, Sept. 8, Wolf’s Bar-B-Q Restaurant, 6600 Outer First Ave., Evansville; food will be buffet or order from menu with individual checks; for information and reservations, call Willie (Rexing) Kain at 812-476-7930 or email Rose (Brenner) Breivogel at rosemb12@att.net.

Mater Dei Class of ’66 70th Birthday Celebration, 5 p.m., Sept. 15, Archie and Clyde’s, Newburgh; order from the menu; contact Becky Boots Maier at edmaier7985@twc.com or 812-985-3784 or Donna Schenk Mitchell at donnajomitch@gmail.com or 812-963-6312.

Mater Dei Class of 1968 50th Reunion,Oct. 5-6 — more information to come! Please respond to mdclass1968@yahoo.com if you have an email address.

Spiritual Growth

75th Annual Novena to Our Lady of the Snows, 7:30 p.m., July 28 – Aug. 5, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; join us in prayer for any or all nine evenings beginning with Mass at 7:30 p.m.; for more information, contact the Shrine at 618-394-6276.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Aug. 14, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the Woods; “That All May be One” candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information, call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

Support Groups

Living with Alzheimer’s: For Caregivers — Middle Stage, 6-8:30 p.m., July 31, Alzheimer’s Association, 701 N. Weinbach Ave., Suite 510, Evansville; hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s; donations welcome; please no professionals; registration required at 800-272-3900 or www.communityresourcefinder.org.

Creating Hope Cancer Support, 5:30-7:30 p.m., first and second Tuesday of each month, Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center Conference Room located at the Dorbett Street entrance of Memorial Hospital, Jasper; Creating Hope uses creative expression as a coping mechanism for patients with cancer; sessions designed for cancer patients, their families and caregivers; art materials and instructional book are available at each session; for more information please visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events,” or call 812-996-7488.

“Look Good, Feel Better,” 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug 8., Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center Conference Room, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, Jasper; support group for women battling cancer; provides cosmetic advice with hands-on instruction on skin care, wigs, turbans, scarves; facilitiated by trained licensed cosmetologists; lunch provided; free but pre-registration is required; visit www.mhhcc.org or call 812-996-7488.

Vocations

History of Mount Saint Joseph Ursuline Sisters, 5-6:30 p.m., Aug. 7, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; dinner and presentation by Sister Catherine Marie Lauterwasser; cost $20; preregistration required by contacting Kathy McCarty at 270-229-0206, email kathy.mccarty@maplemount.org or register online at www.ursulinesmsj.org.

Come and See Weekend, Oct. 12-14; spend time with other Catholic women, ages 18-40, interested in living their faith and discerning their call to be an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph; no cost; to reserve your spot, contact Sister Monica Seaton at monica.seaton@maplemount.org or call 270-229-0601 by Sept. 17.

Workshops

“Walking in the Footsteps of Missionary Oblate Father Paul Schulte: Inuit Culture and Missionary Work,” 3 p.m., Aug 4., Edwin J. Guild Center, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; free admission; for more information, call 618-394-6276 or visit www.snows.org/events.

“Focus on Faith” Book Study, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aug. 9, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; topic is “Coming Soon: Unlocking the Book of Revelation and Applying its Lessons Today,” $20 fee per class includes lunch; remaining class dates: Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8, Dec. 13; call 270-229-0200 or contact mary.ward@maplemount.org for more information.

Formation Day “Encountering Christ in our Community,” 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 25, Catholic Center, 4200 N. Kentucky Ave., Evansville; keynote speaker Kevin Dowd; to register, visit www.evdio.org/formation-day.html.

Financial Peace University, 6:30-8:30 p.m., nine-week course beginning Aug. 30, All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Campus Cafeteria, 704 N. 1st Ave., Evansville; learn to live debt-free with an emergency fund of 3-6 months of your expenses saved, all while investing for retirement and planning for the future; call Mike Wathen at 812-598-6262 for more information.

“Called and Gifted,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 27, Catholic Center, Evansville; join more than 100,000 Catholics around the world who have begun discerning charisms they have been given — important clues to their God-given mission in life and Holy Spirit empowered tools; cost $40, includes a 1-hour charisms interview; to register or for more information, contact agunter@evdio.org.