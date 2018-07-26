Westside Catholic Appoints Kelsey Meier As Principal

By

KELSEY MEIER

Father John Brosmer, pastor of St Boniface Parish in Evansville, has announced the appointment of Kelsey Meier to serve as principal of Westside Catholic School. Meier has been at Westside Catholic since 2013.



‘Kelsey's faith and love for Westside Catholic and her work ethic will be great assets for the school,” Father Brosmer said.

‘The opportunity to serve St. Boniface Parish is both exciting and humbling, and I look forward to working in partnership with the parish/school community as your new principal,” Meier said. “Westside Catholic School is part of a strong community that is rooted in faith, family, and hard work.”

Meier is a 2006 graduate of Mater Dei High School in Evansville. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, with a minor in reading, from the University of Southern Indiana. She went on to earn a master’s degree from the school education/school administration and leadership.

Meier began her teaching career in 2011 at St. Matthew School in Mount Vernon, where she taught first and fourth grades. She joined Westside Catholic in 2013 as second-grade and lead teacher at the Westside Catholic’s St. Agnes Campus. Most recently, she has served as the school’s Dean of Students and, for the past several weeks, as interim principal.

Meier and her husband Joey have twin daughters, Loretta and McKinley, and are members of St. Wendel Parish in St. Wendel.