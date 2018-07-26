Reitz Memorial High School Names Sally L. Sternberg As School's Next Principal

Reitz Memorial High School has appointed Sally L. Sternberg as the Evansville school’s next Principal. She will assume her duties on Jan. 1, 2019.

Sternberg currently serves as Associate Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Evansville. She succeeds Dr. A. Marie Williams, who is retiring after 42 years in Catholic education. Dr. Williams will continue to serve as Principal through December 2018, allowing for a smooth transition at Reitz Memorial and the Diocesan Catholic Schools Office.

Sternberg earned a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education with focuses on Mathematics and Chemistry from the University of Evansville, and master’s degrees from Oakland City University in Teaching and Building Level Administration. Sternberg worked for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. and Southridge High School in Dubois County as a Mathematics teacher from 2000 to 2010.

She began her service to the Diocese of Evansville in 2010 as Principal of Holy Family School in Jasper, and was integral as it restructured to the three-campus Holy Trinity Catholic School. In 2016, Sternberg moved to the Catholic Schools Office, where she has served as Associate Superintendent.

“I am looking forward to working with Sally Sternberg as the next principal of Reitz Memorial,” said John K. Browning, Reitz Memorial President. “She has a passion for Catholic education and is a successful school administrator. Memorial was blessed to have Dr. Williams as our Principal for the last two years and blessed again when she agreed to continue to serve as Principal during this transition period.”

“Handing on our Catholic faith in a challenging and supportive academic environment is the daily work of Reitz Memorial High School. It is a noble task that has been directed by talented men and women throughout its history,” said Benedictine Father Godfrey Mullen, Rector of St. Benedict Cathedral and Priest-Delegate to Reitz Memorial. “I am delighted to welcome Mrs. Sally Sternberg to the work of our Catholic high school as its next principal. Having experience teaching in high school, in grade school administration, and in diocesan leadership will bring a continued breadth to the leadership of Reitz Memorial.”

“Please join me in praying for Mrs. Sternberg as she undertakes this demanding work for the Church. And as always, thank you for your support of those who lend their amazing talents to the Catholic education of our students. May the prayers of our Blessed Mother bless our work and prosper our prayer.”

“I am blessed to have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of those who have come before me in leading Reitz Memorial High School, and I am especially grateful for Dr. Williams and Mr. Browning's continued leadership and support during this upcoming time of transition,” Sternberg said. “The tradition at Reitz Memorial High School is something to be honored, while continuing to meet the ever-evolving educational landscape of the 21st century. As Associate Superintendent, I have experienced firsthand the level of excellence of our students, faculty and staff, parents, and pastors, and I am excited to join the Reitz Memorial community.”

Sternberg and her family are members of Precious Blood Parish in Jasper. She and her husband Chris have three children who attend Holy Trinity Catholic School; Matthew, 13; Kaelyn, 9; and Emilie, 5.

Reitz Memorial is in its 94th year of operation, with a current enrollment of 620 students in grades 9 through 12.