Renowned Organist Performs At St. Peter

Dr. David K. Lamb performs Mendelssohn's Sonata III in A Major, Opus 65, No. 3, during his July 18 concert at St. Peter Parish in Montgomery.

Renowned organist Dr. David K. Lamb thrilled an almost-full St. Peter Church in Montgomery on July 18 with an almost-75-minute concert on the church’s pipe organ. His “set list” included selections by Bach, Mendelssohn, Denis Bédard and several others. His appearance was part of St. Peter Parish’s bicentennial celebration, and he performed on the 149th anniversary of the dedication of the current St. Peter Church.

Dr. Lamb has performed guest organ concerts in 29 states, the District of Columbia and five European countries. He is a graduate of Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music and founded Indiana Organists United, an alumni affiliate of the IU Jacobs School of Music Alumni Association.

Dr. Lamb is an adjunct instructor of music at Indiana University/Purdue University at Columbus, and he serves as the Director of Music for Trinity United Methodist Church in New Albany, Ind.