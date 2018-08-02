Around The Diocese For August 3, 2018

Happy birthday!

Michelle Priar, assistant superintendent in the Diocesan Catholic Schools office, celebrates her birthday on Aug. 10.

John Hollis, principal at Holy Cross School in Fort Branch, celebrates his birthday on Aug. 10.

Kristen Girten, principal at Good Shepherd School in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on Aug. 13.

Knights of Columbus Council 8746 announces officers

The St. John the Baptist Knights of Columbus Council 8746 located in Newburgh elected their officers for the 2018-2019 fraternal year. Officers include Grand Knight Robert Dassel, Deputy Grand Knight Severin Wellinghoff, Chancellor Dennis Seib, Recorder Frank Zimmermann, Treasurer Mark Schaefer, Financial Secretary Joel Johnson, Advocate Bernard Gehlhausen, Warden Kenneth Glisson, Inside Guard Donald Vaal, Outside Guard Thomas Dawson, Trustee William Okey, Trustee Christopher Niehaus and Trustee Brent Stevens.

Upcoming Events

“Make a Joyful Noise” with Nic Davidson

Youth and young adults ages 13 and up can kick off the school year with a fun yet very meaningful event featuring youth evangelist and Source Summit favorite Nic Davidson! Davidson presents "Make a Joyful Noise" at Celebration Hall at the Diocesan Catholic Center, 4200 N. Kentucky Ave. in Evansville, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 11. All are welcome (even if you can’t sing!)

Davidson, a Catholic youth minister, missionary, speaker and author, joined the church in 2008. Working with the Diocese of Duluth, Minn., Davidson helped create the Theology of the Body Immersion for Teens, a four-day camp that takes teens through the Theology of the Body. His energy and sense of humor have made him a popular speaker who encourages youth to find true joy and share it with those around them.

The event is free; freewill offerings are optional. Participants must have a signed registration form available at www.sourcesummitevansville.org. Groups may rsvp at sourcesummit@evdio.org.







Retrouvaille - a lifeline for married couples

The “Married Singles” lifestyle describes couples that may have lost a sense of closeness they once had as marriage partners and are now living more like roommates. Retrouvaille (pronounced retro-vi with a long i) teaches couples how to survive times like these in their marriages. This program has helped thousands of couples experiencing any level of difficulty in their marriage from disillusionment to deep misery. For confidential information or to register for the program begining on Aug. 17, call the Family Life office at 270-683-1545 or visit the website at www.retrouvaille.org.

Farm-to-table dinner offered by Seton Harvest

The Daughters of Charity present their annual farm-to-table dinners at Seton Harvest, 9400 New Harmony Road in Evansville, from 6-10 p.m. beginning on Sept. 15. Refreshments provided by Working Distributors begin at 6:30 pm, with dinner catered by Culinary Innovations served from 6:45 – 8 pm including desserts from Be Happy Pie Company and music by DogTown Three. Tickets are $35/per person.

All proceeds support Seton Harvest’s mission of providing fresh, naturally grown produce to area homeless shelters, soup kitchens, and food banks. The Certified Naturally Grown farm uses the land in a just and environmentally conscious way by sharing locally grown food with shareholders and persons who are financially poor and hungry throughout the community. Over the last 11 years, Seton Harvest has donated 111,000 pounds of produce to families living in poverty.

The event will take place rain or shine. Vegetarian tickets are available upon request only. All ticket purchases are non-refundable; visit setonharvest.org or call 812-963-7692.