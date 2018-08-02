From Calling To Career, Keith Ready To Lead MEO

Marian Educational Outreach begins the 2018-19 school year with a new mission, direction, structure - and leader. New MEO director Annie-Rose Keith is ready for the new year with plenty of energy.

“My word for the year is ‘act,’” said Keith. “I hope to fully live this out this year as a director, mother, daughter and wife.”

Keith began her career of working with children at Camp Ondessonk near Ozark, Ill. After seven years at the camp, she felt called to return to school and further her education.

“I finished (the University of Evansville’s) Transition to Teaching program and then entered my first year teaching for the (Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation),” said Keith, who quickly found out how much she loved teaching. “I enjoyed working with my students and just had a really good time trying to instill my love of history to my seventh- and eighth-graders. I was also able to learn from some very dedicated faculty and administration.”

After completing the 2017-18 school year in the classroom and learning about the Marian Educational Outreach director position, Keith felt herself pulled in a new direction; a new calling.

“I couldn't stop thinking about a new adventure and was excited about the possibility of directorship,” Keith expressed. ”So, with the will of God, I applied.”

Keith looks forward to the challenges ahead and has a plan to keep her motivated. She watches for signs in daily life to give her inspiration.

“Inspiration, for me, could come from a good son; or something spoken I hear on the radio; or a podcast,” she said. “It comes from things that you don't necessarily notice right away, like a couple continuing to hold hands (during Mass) after sharing sign of peace or after praying the Lord’s Prayer; or a toddler handing a toy to a buddy who’s upset after being dropped off at daycare.”

A ministry of the Diocese of Evansville, Marian Educational Outreach commits itself to providing opportunities for students with unique learning needs to reach their highest potentials while remaining in the Catholic school system. It provides professional development for teachers and works to develop programming to more effectively serve the ever-increasing student population with diverse learning needs, as well as providing on-site funding to all diocesan Catholic schools for special-education initiatives.

Keith recognizes that collaboration with parents, teachers, administrators and donors is vital to the goal of providing students with the best opportunities possible for success. “My goal for MEO is to further our impact and to continue to be a part of the conversation of how to best meet the needs of our students,” she said. “I am so looking forward to helping carry Marian Educational Outreach's mission forward!”