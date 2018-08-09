Around The Diocese For Aug 10, 2018

Happy birthday!

Donald Haag, retired deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Aug. 19.

Karie Craney, principal at Washington Catholic High School and Middle School in Washington, celebrates her birthday on Aug. 20.

James Flynn, retired deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Aug. 20.

Lisa Foster, parish catechetical leader at All Saints Parish in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on Aug. 21.

Kathy Gallo, Director of Catechesis for the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates her birthday on Aug. 21.

Happy anniversary!

The following deacons were ordained Aug. 15, 2009:

Emil Altmeyer, retired;

Kevin Bach, Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville;

Christian Borowiecki, Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville;

Thomas Evans, director of Permanent Diaconate, St. Matthew, Mt. Vernon;

Thomas Kempf, St. Benedict Cathedral Parish, Evansville;

James King, Christ the King Parish, Ferdinand;

Mark McDonald, St. Francis Xavier Parish, Poseyville and St. Wendel Parish, St. Wendel;

John McMullen, Annunciation of the Lord Parish, Evansville;

Dennis Russell, Sts. Mary and John Parish, Evansville;

Anthony Schapker, St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh;

Mark Wade, St. Bernard Parish, Snake Run and St. Joseph Parish, Princeton

Father Pascal Nduka, chaplain at Mater Dei High School and associate pastor of Annunciation of the Lord Parish in Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on Aug. 17, 1996.

Father John Breidenbach, priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on Aug. 21, 1987.

When Mental Illness Hits Home Conference

The twelfth annual When Mental Illness Hits Home Conference will be held in the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snow Visitors Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 24. This conference reaches out to families, friends and professionals who journey with those with a mental illness.

This year’s conference will focus on the topic of “Managing Mental Health Transitions.” The morning keynote session will be led by a panel of speakers who will share their personal stories about the challenges they face in dealing with mental health transitions. The morning and afternoon breakout sessions will be conducted by mental health professionals who will lead discussions on life transitions, aging transitions, and crisis management. The afternoon general session will feature a performance by the comedy troupe “Stand Up For Mental Health.” Lunch will be provided and is included in the $40 registration fee. For more information or to register, contact the Shrine at 618-394-6270 or visit www.snows.org/help.