Pathways Formation Program Expanding

By The Diocesan Office Of Catechesis

“The heart of the catechist speaks the word of God to the heart of the one being catechized. Into their hearts, by the power of the Holy Spirit, the Father and Son will come to make their dwelling” (National Directory of Catechesis)

Last year at this time the Office of Catechesis introduced Step One of Pathways. Pathways is the process of formation that is in place for catechists in the Diocese of Evansville who have been called to serve in formal catechetical settings. As of this writing, we are happy to announce that 1,000 catechists throughout the diocese have participated in the four one-hour sessions that presented an overview of four core teachings of the Catholic faith -Trinity, Sacraments, Morality and Prayer.

These opportunities would not be possible without the dedication and passion of 25 Catechetical leaders from across the diocese who serve as facilitators for these sessions. We are so grateful for their willingness and desire to walk with catechists helping them grow in the knowledge of the faith, providing a setting where faith is shared, and providing seeds for personal spiritual growth. We are also grateful for parishes and schools that extended hospitality to both participants and facilitators and the Parish Catechetical Leaders and principals who were site coordinators for these gatherings. This is the reality of the Body of Christ working as one to achieve His mission to spread the Good News!

We are eager to announce that Steps Two, Three and Four of Pathways have been finalized and will be implemented in the Fall. We will continue to offer Step One as we welcome new catechists to this ministry, but the sessions will be offered on more infrequently after August 2019. Step Two is a Catechetical Methods and Skills course designed for new catechists. However, all catechists are welcome to join the sessions for a refresher or new ideas and resources. This course will be offered in Dubois County at Christ the King (Ferdinand) and in Vanderburgh County at the Catholic Center. Step Three is made up of nine courses. The first of these courses, to be offered this Fall, is Introduction to Scripture. This course will be offered in three locations: the Catholic Center in Vanderburgh County, Dubois County, Christ the King Parish, Ferdinand, in Dubois County and St. John the Evangelist Parish, Loogootee in Martin County. All times and dates may be found at http://www.evdio.org/catechesis.html.

Step Four is designed for all those completing Step One, Two (if it applies) and Three or if a graduate degree has been obtained in Theology. At this time catechist will develop a yearly personal plan for formation and catechetical growth.

We are so blessed to have many across the diocese who respond to Jesus’ command, “Go into the whole world and proclaim the gospel to every creature”( Mark 16: 15 ). We ask for continued prayers for all those in catechetical ministry, and we ask God in His goodness to continue to bless our efforts as we humbly work as His servants to bring about the Kingdom of God.