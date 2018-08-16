Bulletin Board For Aug. 17, 2018

General Interest

New Sunday Mass, St. Boniface Parish, Evansville, effective Aug. 17, St. Boniface Parish is adding a 6:30 a.m. Sunday Mass to its weekend schedule at Sacred Heart Church, 2701 Franklin St., Evansville; the parish’s weekend Mass schedule will be 4:40 p.m. on Saturdays at St. Boniface Church (anticipatory Mass); 6:30 a.m. on Sundays at Sacred Heart Church, 8 a.m. on Sundays at St. Boniface Church and 10 a.m. on Sundays at St. Boniface Church.

Quilt Show, following 5 p.m. Mass, Aug. 25 and after 7:30 a.m. Mass until 2 p.m., Aug. 26, Activities Center Gym, St. Mary, Huntingburg; 40 quilts will be displayed; breakfast served by the youth group in the cafeteria following Sunday Masses.

“Entrusted: Keeping the Flame of Faith Alive,” 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Good Shepherd, Evansville; featuring Dr. John R. Wood, author of “The Light Entrusted To You,” with special musical guest Rachel Ann; tickets $10, available at most parish offices; for more information, call Good Shepherd parish office at 812-477-5405.

Respect Life Celebration, 5:30-8:15 p.m., Oct. 4, Sts. Peter and Paul, Haubstadt; panel of guests to discuss impact of Humanae Vitae, followed by Bishop Joseph M. Siegel who will speak on the topic “Taking Humanae Vitae into the Future;” registration opens Aug. 9 at www.ccevansville.org/respecting-life.html.

Celebrations

Father John Boeglin 40th Anniversary, Sept. 15-16, Holy Family, Jasper;reception planned following all Sept. 15 and 16 Masses to celebrate Father Boeglin’s 40th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood.

Dinners/Picnics

St. John the Evangelist Parish Hog Roast, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Aug. 26, St. John the Evangelist Parish, St. Martin Church Hall, Whitfield; BBQ, potato salad, baked beans, homemade bread, desserts and drinks; carry out available.

WISDOM DAYS! Save the Date! — East Deanery Wisdom Day, Oct. 15 (registration begins Aug. 20), Vincennes Deanery Wisdom Day, Oct. 29 (registration begins Sept. 3) and Evansville Deanery Wisdom Day, Nov. 5 (registration begins Sept. 10); watch bulletins for more details; to register, call Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or visit www.ccevansville.org/family-life.html.

Fundraisers

Mother 2 Mother Consignment Sale, 8 a.m.-noon, closing from 10:30-11 a.m. to allow certain items to be marked half price, Aug. 18, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; due to safety, no children under the age of 12 allowed to enter the sale; admission $1; anyone can buy, sell or volunteer at the sale, sign up at www.mother2mothersale.org or call 812-490-1000 for additional information.

22nd Annual Marian Education Outreach Golf Outing, Aug. 19, Cambridge Golf Course, Evansville; sponsored by St. Wendel Knights of St. John; 7:30 a.m. shot gun start; cost $65 per player; lunch and refreshments served following at Knights Home; team and door prizes, half-pot giveaway; for more information, contact Kelly at 812-304-0617.

Sixth Annual SamStrong Childhood Cancer Awareness Football Game, Sept. 7, Reitz Memorial High School vs. Mater Dei High School,Enlow Field, Bosse High School, Evansville; for more information, visit www.samstrong.org.

Rummage Sale, 4-7 p.m., Sept. 7 and 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 8, St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County; Friday shoppers pay double, Saturday bag sale begins at 10:30 a.m.; food, drinks and kuchens available during the sale.

St. Clement Men’s Club Annual Golf Scramble, Sept. 9, Boonville Country Club, Boonville; 11:30 a.m. sign-up time, noon lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start; cost $60, includes cart, green fee, drinks and pork steak lunch; prizes include pork chops — 4 places per flight; for more information, contact Dave Lasher at 812-305-1381.

Youth Resources Scooter Golf Scramble, check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., Sept. 10, Oak Meadow Country Club, Evansville; join us to honor Robert “Scooter” Tiemann and help more students experience TEENPOWER; call 812-421-0030 for more information.

St. Agnes Card Party, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 12, St. Boniface Parish, St. Agnes Campus, Evansville; chance auction, quilt and theme basket tables, half-pot drawing, attendance prizes, tasting table; sponsored by St. Agnes Altar Society; for information, call 812-760-1247.

On the Hill 5K Walk/Run, 8:30 a.m., Sept. 15, St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; cost $20 before Sept. 1, $25 after, children $10, all participants receive a free shirt; proceeds benefit Catholic Charities and Catholic Relief Services; post-race breakfast sponsored by Knights of Columbus, free-will donations accepted; register online at www.saintmeinrad.org/onthehill5k.

Health

Creighton Model Fertility Care, Aug. 19, free introductory session provides professional services in fertility awareness, cycle irregularities, determining the potential cause of infertility issues, breastfeeding, and menopause; contact the Holy Family Center for Life Fertility Care Program at 812-421-2030 for more information or to register.

Heartsaver CPR, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Sept. 6, Health and Wellness Classroom, Memorial Hospital Southside Office, Jasper; designed for lay personnel who serve as rescuers as part of their job responsibilities and for the general public; registration required; $65 fee; for information or to register, call 812-996-2399.

NAMI’s Family to Family Classes, 6:45-9 p.m., Mondays for 11 weeks, begins Sept. 10, Old North United Methodist Church, Stringtown Road, Evansville; classes designed for persons who want to better understand and help loved ones with mental illness; classes are free and require reservations; call Sue at 812-303-7548 for more details or to enroll.

Marriage

UNVEILED Marriage Preparation, Sept. 8; Getting married? Join us for this diocesan event where you and your fiancé/fiancée will be guided through various topics to help you prepare for your Catholic marriage; upcoming dates for 2019 include Feb. 15-16 and April 12-13; to register, visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled or email Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

Retreats/Conferences

“When Mental Illness Hits Home,” 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 24, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; for families, friends and professionals who journey with those with a mental illness; cost $40, lunch included; for more information or to register, contact the Shrine at 618-394-6270 or www.snows.org/help.

“Let Nothing Disturb You — Nada te Turbe,” 2:30-5:30 p.m., Sept. 9, St. Joseph, Jasper; bi-lingual retreat for individuals and families of all ages using coloring and art as a method for meditative prayer; cost $10 per person/$25 per family, payable at retreat; scholarships are available; snacks will be provided; participants are asked to please bring colored pencils, crayons or markers; to register visit evdio.org/catechesis.html.

3rd Annual Gather in Faith Women’s Conference, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sept. 15, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; keynote speakers Michele Faehnle and Emily Jaminet; all are welcome for a day of discovery about faith, families and feminine genius; register on Eventbrite.com, download registration form from sjbnewburgh.com or contact Bethany Logan at bpmmjd@yahoo.com; cost $25 (includes lunch), increases to $30 if payment received after Aug. 31; childcare $5 per child, $15 family max.

Spiritual Growth

177 Project, 6:45 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Sept. 13, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; the 177 Project is bringing an evening of Eucharistic Adoration and music to every single diocese in the country and they want to pray for you! Every night this fall, attendees will spend part of their evening praying intentionally for the specific prayer requests of others all over the country. The goal? To pray for one million specific intentions! Do you have something that needs to be prayed for? Just fill out the form at www.the177project.com/prayerrequests and we will make sure someone prays for you during Adoration this fall!

Support

Gilda’s Club Evansville is a community of caring individuals that provide social, emotional, and educational support to all people impacted by cancer, so that no one faces cancer alone; membership and all program activities are free! Please come through our red door at 5740 Vogel Road in Evansville to take a tour, visit our website www.gcevv.org, or call the Clubhouse at 812-402-8667 to find out how we can support you!

“Creating Hope,” 5:30-7:30 p.m., first and second Tuesday of each month, Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center Conference Room, Dorbett Street entrance of Memorial Hospital, Jasper; Creating Hope uses creative expression as a coping mechanism for patients with cancer; sessions designed for cancer patients, their families and caregivers; art materials and instructional book are available at each session; for more information, visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events,” or call 812-996-7488.

Perinatal Loss Support Group, Memorial Hospital, Jasper; program to assist those who have experienced the loss of a child (conception to one month of age) through the grieving process and provide an atmosphere of confidentiality and comfort; for information, visit www.mhhcc.org or call 812-996-0219.

Vocations

Come and See Weekend, Oct. 12-14; spend time with other Catholic women, ages 18-40, interested in living their faith and discerning their call to be an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph; no cost; to reserve your spot, contact Sister Monica Seaton at monica.seaton@maplemount.org or call 270-229-0601 by Sept. 17.

Workshops

Catechetical Methods and Skills, various dates and times, presented by the Office of Catechesis of the Diocese of Evansville; learn new approaches to planning lessons, how to lead prayer and classroom management techniques that will help you be a more effective catechist; class is first half of a two-part course; cost $20, billed to your parish or school; register online at www.evdio.org/catechesis.html; for more information, contact Andie Gunter at agunter@evdio.org or 812-424-5536.

Introduction to Scripture, various dates and times, presented by the Office of Catechesis of the Diocese of Evansville; six-hour course will explore topics such as biblical exegesis, senses of Scripture, religious truth and much more; cost $20, billed to your parish or school; register online at www.evdio.org/catechesis.html; for more information, contact Andie Gunter at agunter@evdio.org or 812-424-5536.

Formation Day “Encountering Christ in our Community,” 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 25, Catholic Center, 4200 N. Kentucky Ave., Evansville; keynote speaker Kevin Dowd; to register, visit www.evdio.org/formation-day.html.

Faith Community Nursing, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 28, GIFT Conference Room, St. Vincent Evansville, 3700 Washington Ave; St. Vincent Evansville is hosting a free workshop for nurses on the Faith Community Nursing Curriculum, in partnership with the Tri-State Health Ministry Association, the University of Southern Indiana and the Welborn Baptist Foundation.

Financial Peace University, 6:30-8:30 p.m., nine-week course beginning Aug. 30, All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Campus Cafeteria, 704 N. 1st Ave., Evansville; learn to live debt-free with an emergency fund of 3-6 months of your expenses saved, all while investing for retirement and planning for the future; call Mike Wathen at 812-598-6262 for more information.

“Mystagogy and Mystagogues: Not just for Easter Time,” a workshop for RCIA Teams, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Sept. 8, Catholic Center, Evansville; speaker Eliot Kaptian; cost $10, parish will be billed; register by Aug. 31 by contacting Andie Gunter at agunter@evdio.org or 812-424-5536 ext. 228.

Financial Peace University, 6:30-8:30 p.m., nine-week course beginning Sept. 13, St. Joseph, Princeton; learn to live debt-free with an emergency fund of 3-6 months of your expenses saved, all while investing for retirement and planning for the future; for more information or to register, call the parish office at 812-385-2617 or visit www.stjosephprinceton.org.

“Called and Gifted,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 27, Catholic Center, Evansville; join more than 100,000 Catholics around the world who have begun discerning charisms they have been given — important clues to their God-given mission in life and Holy Spirit empowered tools; cost $40, includes a 1-hour charisms interview; to register or for more information, contact agunter@evdio.org.

Youth and Young Adults

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI campus, Evansville; weekly beginning Aug. 19, 2018 – April 28, 2019; no Mass Oct. 7, Nov. 25, Dec. 23 and 30, 2018; Jan. 6 and Mar. 31, 2019.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Weekly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., basement of Rice Library, Room 0010, USI campus, Evansville; weekly beginning Aug. 22, 2018 – April 17, 2019; no meetings Nov. 21, entire month of Dec. 2018; Jan. 2 and Mar. 6, 2019.

USI Newman Catholic Community Adoration, 8-9:30 pm, basement of Rice Library, Room 0010, USI campus, Evansville; weekly on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 29, 2018 – April 17, 2019; no meetings Nov. 21, entire month of Dec. 2018; Jan. 2 and Mar. 6, 2019.

USI Newman Catholic Community Confession, 8-9 p.m., basement of Rice Library, Room 0011, USI campus, Evansville; weekly on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 29, 2018 – April 17, 2019; no meetings Nov. 21, entire month of Dec. 2018; Jan. 2 and Mar. 6, 2019.