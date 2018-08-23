Around The Diocese For Aug. 24, 2018

By

Happy birthday!

Deacon Vincent Bernardin, deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Sept. 1.

Father Ed Wilkerson, deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Sept. 2.

Father Brian Emmick, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Princeton and St. Bernard Parish in Snake Run, celebrates his birthday on Sept. 2.

Father James Koressel, pastor of St. Peter Parish in Montgomery, celebrates his birthday on Sept. 2.

Happy anniversary!

Deacon Michael Jones, deacon at St. Peter Parish in Montgomery, was ordained Aug. 30, 2003.

Father Anthony Kissel, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on Sept. 1, 1973.

Father John Boeglin, pastor of Holy Family Parish in Jasper, was ordained to the priesthood on Sept. 1, 1978.







Knights of Columbus to hold blood drives

In 2007, The Knights of Columbus Father Gibault Council, No. 712 in Vincennes began a partnership with the local American Red Cross to host Catholic Community Blood Drives at their lodge, located at 401 Felt King Road, near Highland Woods. Since beginning these drives, the response has been tremendous with over 1600 participants. A total of 1744 units of blood have been collected, reaching the potential number of 5232 saved lives. 71 of those donating were first-time donors.

Anyone can be a donor and is welcome. The K of C provides easy access and refreshments to all who participate in the drive.

The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic organization that believes in helping others through charitable works. The blood drive is only one of their many projects. They are a firm believer that when you donate blood or commit to host a blood drive, you truly help change lives.

If you would like to be part of helping save lives by donating blood, please call the lodge at 812-882-2948 for the date of the next drive.







Mater Dei logo yard signs for sale

The Mater Dei tennis team is selling a limited number of logo yard signs. Signs are available now and will be on sale for the next month. Proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase scorecards for the courts and contribute to the future project of constructing a concession stand. The signs are $15 and offer a great chance to show Mater Dei pride in all sports! If interested, please contact Maria Thompson at 812-306-7295, Mary Stratman at 812-568-7571 or Laureen Cates at 812-430-6737.