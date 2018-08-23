Bulletin Board For Aug. 24, 2018

General Interest

“Entrusted: Keeping the Flame of Faith Alive,” 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Good Shepherd, Evansville; featuring Dr. John R. Wood, author of “The Light Entrusted To You,” with special musical guest Rachel Ann; tickets $10, available at most parish offices; for more information, call Good Shepherd parish office at 812-477-5405.

Respect Life Celebration, Oct. 4, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Haubstadt; evening will include Mass, dinner, a panel discussion and insight from Bishop Joseph Siegel on the 50th Anniversary of Humanae Vitae; for more information or to register contact https://www.ccevansville.org/respect-life-celebration.html or call 812-423-5456.

Celebrations

Mark your calendars for Father John Boeglin’s 40th Anniversary! A reception is planned following all Masses Sept 15 and 16 at Holy Family Parish, Jasper.

Dinners/Picnics

St. John the Evangelist Parish Hog Roast, 11:30 am – 2 pm, Aug 25, St. Martin Hall, Whitfield; BBQ, potato salad, baked beans, homemade bread, desserts and drinks; carry out available.

WISDOM DAYS are here again! Save the Date! East Deanery Wisdom Day is October 15 (Registration begins August 20); Vincennes Wisdom Day is October 29 (Registration begins Sept. 3), and Evansville Wisdom Day is November 5 (Registration begins Sept. 10). Watch your bulletins for more details! Registration will be by calling Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or by visiting www.ccevansville.org/family--life.html.

Fundraisers

Sixth Annual SamStrong Childhood Cancer Awareness football game, Sept 7, Reitz Memorial High School vs. Mater Dei High School,at Enlow Field, Bosse High School, Evansville; for more information visit www.samstrong.org.

Rummage Sale, 4-7 p.m. Sept 7 and 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept 8, St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County; Friday shoppers pay double, Saturday bag sale begins at 10:30 a.m.; food, drinks and kuchens available during the sale.

St. Clement Men’s Club Annual Golf Scramble, Sept 9, Boonville Country Club, Boonville; 11:30 am sign-up time, noon lunch, 1 pm shotgun start; cost $60 includes cart, green fee, drinks and pork steak lunch at the Course; prizes: pork chops – 4 places per flight; for more information contact Dave Lasher at 812-305-1381.

Youth Resources Scooter Golf Scramble, check in begins at 7:30 am, Sept 10, Oak Meadow Country Club, Evansville; join us to honor Robert “Scooter” Tiemann and help more students experience TEENPOWER; call 812-421-0030 for more information.

St. Agnes Card Party, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 12, St. Boniface Parish, St. Agnes Campus, Evansville; chance auction, quilt and theme basket tables, half-pot drawing, attendance prizes, tasting table; sponsored by St. Agnes Altar Society; for information, call 812-760-1247.

On the Hill 5K walk/run, 8:30 am, Sept 15, Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; cost $20 before Sept 1, $25 after, children $10, all participants receive a free shirt; proceeds benefit Catholic Charities and Catholic Relief Services; post-race breakfast sponsored by Knights of Columbus, free-will donations accepted; register online at www.saintmeinrad.org/onthehill5k.

Pancake Breakfast, 7:30-11 am, Sept 16, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #14659, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight; pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee; $6 adults, $4 children 10 and younger; proceeds will got to seminarian Nick Sellers to help offset education costs; for more information contact 812-867-3718.

Health

Baby & Me Tobacco Free Program offered by Indiana State Department of Health Maternal and Child Health Division at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, Jasper; for more information on the program or how to enroll, contact Memorial Family Care at 812-996-8460.

NAMI’s family to family classes, 6:45-9 p.m., Mondays for 11 weeks, begins Sept. 10, Old North United Methodist Church, Stringtown Road, Evansville; classes designed for persons who want to better understand and help loved ones with mental illness; classes are free and require reservations; call Sue at 812-303-7548 for more details or to enroll.

Bariatric Support Group, 5:30 p.m., second Monday of each month, Medical Arts Conference Center, Jasper; free class for individuals who have had or who are considering weight loss surgery; for information visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events” or call 812-996-0357.

Marriage

UNVEILED Marriage Preparation, Sept. 8; Getting married? Join us for this one day diocesan event where you and your fiancé/fiancée will be guided through various topics to help you prepare for your Catholic marriage; upcoming dates for 2019 include Feb 15-16 and April 12-13; to register, visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled or email Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

Spiritual Growth

177 Project, 6:45 pm, doors open at 6 pm, Sept 13, Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville; the 177 Project is bringing an evening of Eucharistic Adoration and music to every single diocese in the country and they want to pray for you! Every night this fall, attendees will spend part of their evening praying intentionally for the specific prayer requests of others all over the country. The goal? To pray for one million specific intentions! Do you have something that needs to be prayed for? Just fill out the form at the177project.com/prayerrequests and we will make sure someone prays for you during Adoration this fall!

Support

Gilda’s Club Evansville is a community of caring individuals that provide social, emotional, and educational support to all people impacted by cancer, so that no one faces cancer alone. Membership is FREE & all program activities are FREE! Please come through our red door at 5740 Vogel Road in Evansville to take a tour, visit our website www.gcevv.org, or call the Clubhouse at 812-402-8667 to find out how we can support you!

“Living with Alzheimer’s” for caregivers only – late stage, 6-8:30 p.m., Aug 28, Alzheimer’s Associaiton, 701 N. Weinbach Ave., Suite 510, Evansville; hear from caregivers and professionals about resources, monitoring care and providing meaningful connection for the person with late stage Alzheimer’s and their families; registration required; visit communityresourcefinder.org or call 800-272-3900 to register.

Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group, first Wednesday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m., Memorial Hospital, Board Conference Room A, Jasper; for more information please visit www.mhhcc.org.

Grief Support Series, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept 11 through Oct 9, Memorial Hospital Chapel, Jasper; free support program to help with the loss of a loved one, a child leaving home or overwhelming changes in one’s personal life; for more information or to register call 812-996-0219.

Vocations

Come and See Weekend, Oct 12-14; Discover the joy of being an Ursuline Sister! Come and spend time with other Catholic women, ages 18-40, interested in living their faith and discerning their call to be an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph; no cost; to reserve your spot, contact Sister Monica Seaton at monica.seaton@maplemount.org or call 270-229-0601 by Sept. 17.

Workshops

Catechetical methods and skills course, various dates and times, presented by the Office of Catechesis of the Diocese of Evansville; learn new approaches to planning lessons, how to lead prayer and classroom management techniques that will help you be a more effective catechist; class is first half of a two-part course; register online at www.evdio.org/catechesis.html; for more information, contact Andie Gunter at agunter@evdio.org or 812-424-5536; cost is $20 and will be billed to your parish or school.

Introduction to Scripture, various dates and times, presented by the Office of Catechesis of the Diocese of Evansville; six-hour course will explore topics such as biblical exegesis, senses of Scripture, religious truth and much more; register online at www.evdio.org/catechesis.html; for more information, contact Andie Gunter at agunter@evdio.org or 812-424-5536; cost is $20 and will be billed to your parish or school.

Faith Community Nursing workshop, 5:30 pm, Aug 28, GIFT Conference Room, St. Vincent Evansville, 3700 Washington Ave; St. Vincent Evansville is hosting a free nurses workshop on the Faith Community Nursing Curriculum, in partnership with the Tri-State Health Ministry Association, the University of Southern Indiana and the Wellborn Baptist Foundation.

Financial Peace University, 6:30-8:30 pm, nine-week course beginning Aug 30, All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Campus Cafeteria, 704 N. 1st Ave, Evansville; learn to live debt-free with an emergency fund of 3-6 months of your expenses saved, all while investing for retirement and planning for the future; call Mike Wathen at 812-598-6262 for more information.

Mystagogy and Mystagogues: Not just for Easter Time, a workshop for RCIA Teams, 8:30 am – noon, Sept 8, Catholic Center, Evansville; speaker Eliot Kaptian; cost is $10 and your parish will be billed; register by Aug 31 by contacting Andie Gunter at agunter@evdio.org or 812-424-5536 ext. 228.

Financial Peace University, 6:30-8:30 pm, nine-week course beginning Sept 13, St. Joseph Parish, Princeton; learn to live debt-free with an emergency fund of 3-6 months of your expenses saved, all while investing for retirement and planning for the future; for more information or to register, call the parish office at 812-385-2617 or visit www.stjosephprinceton.org.

Praying with St. Teresa of Avila- A Bilingual Retreat, 2:30- 5:30pm, Sept 9, St. Joseph Parish, Jasper; join us for an afternoon of illumination and inspiration using art to pray with the writings of St. Teresa of Avila, the first woman to be given the title of Doctor of the Church; Laura Woford will introduce us to this Carmelite saint and show us how we all can grow spiritually from St. Teresa's wisdom though a series of hands-on meditations; designed for families of all ages to gather and share faith together as a family as well as with the larger family of God; cost is $10 per person/ $25 per family, payable at the retreat; scholarships are available; Register to agunter@evdio.org.

3rd Annual Gather in Faith Women’s Conference, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sept. 15, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; keynote speakers Michele Faehnle and Emily Jaminet; all are welcome for a day of discovery about faith, families and feminine genius; register on Eventbrite.com, download registration form from sjbnewburgh.com or contact Bethany Logan at bpmmjd@yahoo.com; cost $25 (includes lunch), increases to $30 if payment received after Aug. 31; childcare $5 per child, $15 family max.

Called and Gifted Workshop, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, Oct 27, Catholic Center, Evansville; Join over 100,000 Catholics around the world who have begun to discern their charisms they have been given – important clues to their God-given mission in life and Holy Spirit empowered tools; cost $40 and includes a 1 hour charisms interview; to register or for more information contact agunter@evdio.org.

Youth and Young Adults

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI campus, Evansville; weekly beginning Aug 19 through April 28; no Mass Oct 7, Nov 25, Dec 23 & 30, Jan 6 and Mar 31.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Weekly Meeting, 6:30 – 7:30 pm, basement of Rice Library, Room 0010, USI campus, Evansville; weekly beginning Aug 22 through April 17; no meetings Nov 21, entire month of December, Jan 2 and Mar 6.

USI Newman Catholic Community Adoration, 8-9:30 pm, basement of Rice Library, Room 0010, USI campus, Evansville; weekly on Wednesdays beginning Aug 29 through April 17; no meetings Nov 21, entire month of December, Jan 2 and Mar 6.

USI Newman Catholic Community Confession, 8-9 pm, basement of Rice Library, Room 0011, USI campus, Evansville; weekly on Wednesdays beginning Aug 29 through April 17; no meetings Nov 21, entire month of December, Jan 2 and Mar 6.