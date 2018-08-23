Diocese Of Evansville Statement On Recent Reports Of Sexual Abuse In The Church

By Bishop Joseph M. Siegel

Editor’s note: Bishop Joseph M. Siegel and the Diocese of Evansville released the following statement on Aug. 15,

The people of the Diocese of Evansville join our brothers and sisters everywhere in shock and sadness over the latest reports of sexual abuse by clergy – in our nation and other parts of the world. We embrace Pope Francis’ commitment to assure the protection and care of all of our people.

Let us continue to pray for abuse victims and their families, care for them and provide assistance as they seek healing and justice. We pray also for those who have harmed them.

Since adoption of the U.S. bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People more than 16 years ago, the Evansville diocese has worked diligently to assure the safety of all children, youth and vulnerable adults.

We will continue to do everything possible to protect our young people and ensure that everyone involved in Church ministry across the diocese understands that no abusive act of any kind will be tolerated.

Our diocesan website includes information on reporting allegations to the authorities and to the Victim Assistance Coordinator for the diocese. The Message, our weekly newspaper, also publishes this information in every all-diocesan issue throughout the year.