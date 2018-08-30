College Students Seek Safe Spaces

By Jenny Koch

JENNY KOCH

The buzz of back-to-school is dwindling on my Facebook feed, but college students across the country are just now transitioning to a life on campus. Many are away from parents for the first time; and most have to deal with new classes, teachers and perhaps roommates. This time of transition is often a difficult one, full of hope and anxiety. During this critical time, Newman Catholic Centers are opening their doors to provide fellowship and guidance. Cookouts, Sunday Mass, service events and small groups are just a few offerings from our local Newman Communities at the University of Evansville and the University of Southern Indiana. Both centers, led by student leaders and lay directors, are here to serve the thousands of young adults attending college in our community. As college students adjust to higher learning, it is my hope and prayer that those same students wander into their local College Newman Centers.

So what exactly is a Newman Center? In a world of ‘safe spaces’ becoming the norm for young adults, Newman Centers promote a vision of university education that includes faith formation and fellowship. It is more than a safe space. Students may be longing for a comfy spot to land, an escape from the demands of homework and internships. We have all that – comfy couches and a Keurig machine – but we also challenge students to continue their faith journeys, pursue their paths to holiness. Students can access the Newman library, play ping pong, join a service committee, help prepare the music and liturgy, or just enjoy a cup of coffee. These resources all offer the escape that students of all faith backgrounds need to learn more about the Roman Catholic Church and our mission to become Christian disciples in the world.

The Newman motto – Cor ad Cor Loquitur (“Heart speaks to Heart”) – guides all of our activities. Our emphasis on Faith, Friendship, and Service drives our passion to strengthen our relationship with Christ, build meaningful relationships and serve our community. You will also find this rule of St. Benedict as you enter our doors - “Guests are to be welcomed as Christ.”

These reminders, and our entire ministry at Newman, exist to help college students sustain and grow their faith lives while in college. In this critical time of picking a major, finding a career or meeting a spouse, the Newman Center is here to help guide students with the support of the Church. Blessed John Henry Cardinal Newman’s vision in his book “The Idea of a University”guides liberal arts education across the world still today, and also advocates for the incorporation of religion as a part of a whole, well-rounded education. Because of his influence, Newman Catholic Centers across the nation – on Catholic and secular campuses – are here to help create the ultimate ‘safe space’ – a realization that we are a dwelling place for God, a “Christ Bearer” to everyone we meet. Enabled with this truth, students are better equipped to pursue academics, athletics and vocations on their paths to holiness. To find a Newman center on your campus please visit Newman Connection at www.newmanconnection.com

Koch is the director of the Newman Center at the University of Evansville.