Around The Diocese For Aug. 31, 2018

By

Happy birthday!

Sister Mary Mundy, pastoral associate at Holy Rosary Parish in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on Sept. 5.

Deacon Donald Yochum, retired deacon of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Sept. 7.

Sister Betty Koressel, pastoral associate at Precious Blood Parish in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on Sept. 8.

Happy anniversary!

Father David Fleck, pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Vincennes, administrator of St. Philip Neri Parish in Bicknell and dean of the North Deanery, was ordained to the priesthood on Sept. 5, 1975.

The following deacons were ordained on Aug. 5, 2017:

Deacon Reynaldo Carandang, St. Francis Xavier Parish in Vincennes and St. Philip Neri Parish in Bicknell.

Deacon Thomas Cervone, Holy Redeemer Parish in Evansville

Deacon Albert Frabutt, St. Mary Parish in Sullivan and St. Joan of Arc Parish in Jasonville

Deacon Charles Johnson, Divine Mercy Parish in St. Anthony

Deacon Robert Mattingly, St. Boniface Parish, Evansville

Deacon Jay VanHoosier, St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh

Deacon Paul Vonderwell, St. Francis Xavier Parish in Vincennes and St. Philip Neri Parish in Bicknell









177 project coming to Evansville at Holy Redeemer Parish





This fall, the 177 Project is partnering with 22 different artists to bring an evening of Eucharistic Adoration and music to every single diocese in the U.S. The Project arrives at Holy Redeemer Parish in Evansville at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 13. Doors open at 6 p.m.





The 177 Project is an initiative from Adoration Artists designed to help spark a renewal in parishes across the country.. Over the course of three months, 22 of the most talented artists in Catholic music will split up into teams of two and visit all 177 different dioceses within the US - including those in Alaska, Hawaii, and St. Thomas.





Each evening will be centered around a Holy Hour. Upon conclusion of the Holy Hour, attendees will have the chance to enjoy a concert put on by the musicians traveling as part of the 177 Project. During the event, attendees will have opportunities for confession, to pray for others, to hear about the importance of (and even respond to) vocations, to say the rosary, to engage with local and national ministries, and to interact in a variety of other ways.





Attendees will spend part of their evening praying intentionally for the specific prayer requests of others all over the country. The goal? To pray for one million specific intentions. All are invited to fill out the form at the177project.com/prayerrequests and submit their prayer intentions.





Tickets to the evening are completely free and are available by visiting the177project.com.



