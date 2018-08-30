Bulletin Board For Aug. 31, 2018

By

General Interest

“Entrusted: Keeping the Flame of Faith Alive,” 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Good Shepherd, Evansville; featuring Dr. John R. Wood, author of “The Light Entrusted To You,” with special musical guest Rachel Ann; tickets $10, available at most parish offices; for more information, call Good Shepherd parish office at 812-477-5405.

Respect Life Celebration, 5:30-8:15 p.m., Oct. 4, Sts. Peter and Paul, Haubstadt; a panel discussion on the impact of Humanae Vitae and insight from Bishop Joseph M. Siegel on the 50th Anniversary of Humanae Vitae; for more information or to register, contact www.ccevansville.org/respect-life-celebration.html or call 812-423-5456.

Class Reunions

Mater Dei Class of 1955 Reunion, Sept. 8, Wolf’s Bar-B-Q Restaurant, 6600 N. First Ave., Evansville; food will be buffet or order from menu with individual checks; for information and reservations, call Willie (Rexing) Kain at 812-476-7930 or email Rose (Brenner) Breivogel at 812-985-2987.

55

WISDOM DAYS! East Deanery Wisdom Day, Oct. 15 (register now), Vincennes Deanery Wisdom Day, Oct. 29 (registration begins Sept. 3) and Evansville Deanery Wisdom Day, Nov. 5 (registration begins Sept. 10); watch bulletins for more details; to register, call Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or visit www.ccevansville.org/family-life.html.

Fundraisers

St. Philip Neri Parish Annual Yard Sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 1, St. Philip parking lot, Bicknell; proceeds for building fund.

Sixth Annual SamStrong Childhood Cancer Awareness Football Game, Sept. 7, Reitz Memorial High School vs. Mater Dei High School,Enlow Field, Bosse High School, Evansville; for more information, visit www.samstrong.org.

Rummage Sale, 4-7 p.m., Sept. 7 and 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 8, St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County; Friday shoppers pay double, Saturday bag sale begins at 10:30 a.m.; food, drinks and kuchens available during the sale.

St. Clement Men’s Club Annual Golf Scramble, Sept. 9, Boonville Country Club, Boonville; 11:30 a.m. sign-up time, noon lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start; cost $60, includes cart, green fee, drinks and pork steak lunch; prizes include pork chops — 4 places per flight; for more information, contact Dave Lasher at 812-305-1381.

Youth Resources Scooter Golf Scramble, check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., Sept. 10, Oak Meadow Country Club, Evansville; join us to honor Robert “Scooter” Tiemann and help more students experience TEENPOWER; call 812-421-0030 for more information.

St. Agnes Card Party, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 12, St. Boniface Parish, St. Agnes Campus, Evansville; chance auction, quilt and theme basket tables, half-pot drawing, attendance prizes, tasting table; sponsored by St. Agnes Altar Society; for information, call 812-760-1247.

10th Annual BBQ Fundraiser, Catholics for Habitat, pick up Sept. 15, 3150 Lynch Rd., Evansville (former German American Bank branch adjacent to CVS Pharmacy, corner of Lynch and Oak Hill Roads); to pre-order butts ($25) and slabs ($22), call 812-423-5623, ext. 26; pulled pork sandwich meals are available at this location starting 11 a.m.; sponsored by Catholics for Habitat, in partnership with St. Philip Men’s Club BBQ-ers, proceeds to benefit the Catholic Build for Habitat for Humanity.

On the Hill 5K Walk/Run, 8:30 a.m., Sept. 15, St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; cost $20 before Sept. 1, $25 after, children $10, all participants receive a free shirt; proceeds benefit Catholic Charities and Catholic Relief Services; post-race breakfast sponsored by Knights of Columbus, free-will donations accepted; register online at www.saintmeinrad.org/onthehill5k.

Pancake Breakfast, 7:30-11:30 a.m., Sept. 16, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee; $6 adults, $4 children 10 and younger; proceeds will go to seminarian Nick Sellers to help offset education costs; sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 14659; for more information, contact 812-867-3718.

11th Annual Steak Night, 6-11:30 p.m., Sept. 22, Reitz Memorial High School,Evansville; must be 21 or older to attend; tickets $25, available at athletic office or online.

Health

“Your Health and Diabetes,” 6-7 p.m., Sept. 17, Memorial Hospital Mary Potter Meeting Room, Jasper; Sept. topic is “Taking Care of Your Feet;” support group meets third Monday each month; for more information, call 812-996-0521.

Preparation for Childbirth Class, 6-9 p.m., Sept. 20, Memorial Hospital Medical Arts Building Conference Center, Jasper; classes cover normal pregnancy and fetal development, labor and delivery; recommended that both mother and support person attend classes; no charge to those who are delivering at Memorial Hospital otherwise $65; for more information or to enroll, call 812-996-0383 or visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events.”

Baby and Me Tobacco Free Program, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, Jasper; offered by Indiana State Department of Health Maternal and Child Health Division; for information or how to enroll, contact Memorial Family Care at 812-996-8460.

Marriage

UNVEILED Marriage Preparation, Sept. 8; Getting married? Join us for this diocesan event where you and your fiancé/fiancée will be guided through various topics to help you prepare for your Catholic marriage; upcoming dates for 2019 include Feb. 15-16 and April 12-13; to register, visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled or email Eric Girten at egirten@evdio.org.

Retreats/Conferences

“Praying with St. Teresa of Avila,” 2:30-5:30 p.m., Sept. 9, St. Joseph, Jasper; bi-lingual retreat; an afternoon of illumination and inspiration using art to pray with the writings of St. Teresa of Avila, the first woman to be given the title of Doctor of the Church; Laura Woford will introduce us to this Carmelite saint and show us how we all can grow spiritually from St. Teresa's wisdom through a series of hands-on meditations; cost $10 per person/$25 per family, payable at retreat; scholarships are available; snacks will be provided; participants are asked to please bring colored pencils, crayons or markers; email agunter@evdio.org to register.

3rd Annual Gather in Faith Women’s Conference, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sept. 15, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; keynote speakers Michele Faehnle and Emily Jaminet; all are welcome for a day of discovery about faith, families and feminine genius; register on Eventbrite.com, download registration form from sjbnewburgh.com or contact Bethany Logan at bpmmjd@yahoo.com; cost $30 (includes lunch; childcare $5 per child, $15 family max.

Spiritual Growth

Annual Lectures with Father Dilger, Sunday Readings, Saints of the Week, Church History; Resurrection School, Evansville: Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10; Catholic Center: Thursdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27, Oct 4, 11; tuition $35, textbook: Catholic Bible.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Sept. 11, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the Woods; “That All May be One” candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information, call 812-535-2952 or log on to www.Taize.ProvCenter.org.

177 Project, 6:45 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Sept. 13, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; the 177 Project is bringing an evening of Eucharistic Adoration and music to every single diocese in the country and they want to pray for you! Every night this fall, attendees will spend part of their evening praying intentionally for the specific prayer requests of others all over the country. The goal? To pray for one million specific intentions! Do you have something that needs to be prayed for? Just fill out the form at www.the177project.com/prayerrequests and we will make sure someone prays for you during Adoration this fall!

Support Groups

Mother to Mother Group meets twice per month on Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. during the academic year, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; mission is to provide an intimate, safe atmosphere where women come and find instruction, encouragement, prayer time and friendship; we offer speakers on a wide range of parenting and spiritual topics; breakfast and child care is provided; please contact Jessica for more information at sjbmother2mother@gmail.com.

Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group, first Wednesday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m., Memorial Hospital, Board Conference Room A, Jasper; for more information, visit www.mhhcc.org.

Grief Support Series, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 11-Oct. 9, Memorial Hospital Chapel, Jasper; free support program to help with the loss of a loved one, a child leaving home or overwhelming changes in one’s personal life; for more information or to register, call 812-996-0219.

Vocations

Come and See Weekend, Oct. 12-14; spend time with other Catholic women, ages 18-40, interested in living their faith and discerning their call to be an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph; no cost; to reserve your spot, contact Sister Monica Seaton at monica.seaton@maplemount.org or call 270-229-0601 by Sept. 17.

Workshops

Catechetical Methods and Skills, various dates and times, presented by the Office of Catechesis of the Diocese of Evansville; learn new approaches to planning lessons, how to lead prayer and classroom management techniques that will help you be a more effective catechist; class is first half of a two-part course; cost $20, billed to your parish or school; register online at www.evdio.org/catechesis.html; for more information, contact Andie Gunter at agunter@evdio.org or 812-424-5536.

Introduction to Scripture, various dates and times, presented by the Office of Catechesis of the Diocese of Evansville; six-hour course will explore topics such as biblical exegesis, senses of Scripture, religious truth and much more; cost $20, billed to your parish or school; register online at www.evdio.org/catechesis.html; for more information, contact Andie Gunter at agunter@evdio.org or 812-424-5536.

“Mystagogy and Mystagogues: Not Just for Easter Time,” a workshop for RCIA Teams, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Sept. 8, Catholic Center, Evansville; speaker Eliot Kaptian; cost $10, parish will be billed; register by contacting Andie Gunter at agunter@evdio.org or 812-424-5536 ext. 228.

Financial Peace University, 6:30-8:30 p.m., nine-week course beginning Sept. 13, St. Joseph, Princeton; learn to live debt-free with an emergency fund of 3-6 months of your expenses saved, all while investing for retirement and planning for the future; for more information or to register, call the parish office at 812-385-2617 or visit www.stjosephprinceton.org.

Fall Master Gardener Class, 9 a.m.-noon, Fridays, Sept. 14 – Dec. 21, Ivy Tech State College, Evansville; class fee $125 per person; contact Purdue Extension office at 812-867-4935 for more information.

“Called and Gifted,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 27, Catholic Center, Evansville; join more than 100,000 Catholics around the world who have begun discerning charisms they have been given — important clues to their God-given mission in life and Holy Spirit empowered tools; cost $40, includes a 1-hour charisms interview; to register or for more information, contact agunter@evdio.org.

Youth and Young Adults

UE Newman On-Campus Retreat, Sept. 8, University of Evansville; all students are welcome to attend; learn more about faith in college through prayer, fellowship, discussion and Mass; for more information, contact Jenny Koch at jkoch@evdio.org.

“Lean into your Fears for Direction,” 5 p.m., Sept. 12, UE Newman Center, Evansville; UE Newman welcomes Friar John Bamman to kick off Wednesday night dinner and discussion series; all students are welcome for a home cooked meal, fun and fellowship.

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., Sundays through April 28, 2019; Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI campus, Evansville; no Mass Oct. 7, Nov. 25, Dec. 23 and 30, 2018; Jan. 6 and Mar. 31, 2019.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, basement of Rice Library, USI Campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting,6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration,8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; weekly through April 17; no meetings Nov. 21, entire month of Dec. 2018; Jan. 2 and Mar. 6, 2019.