Bulletin Board For Sept. 7, 2018

By

General Interest

“Entrusted: Keeping the Flame of Faith Alive,” 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Good Shepherd, Evansville; featuring Dr. John R. Wood, author of “The Light Entrusted To You,” with special musical guest Rachel Ann; tickets $10, available at most parish offices; for more information, call Good Shepherd parish office at 812-477-5405.

Respect Life Celebration, Oct. 4, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Haubstadt; evening will include Mass, dinner, a panel discussion and insight from Bishop Joseph Siegel on the 50th Anniversary of Humanae Vitae; for more information or to register contact https://www.ccevansville.org/respect-life-celebration.html or call 812-423-5456.

Class Reunions

Mater Dei Class of 1955 Reunion, Sept 8, Wolf’s Bar-B-Q Restaurant, 6600 Outer First Avenue; food will be buffet or order from menu with individual checks; for information and reservations, call Willie (Rexing) Kain at 812-476-7930 or email Rose (Brenner) Breivogel at 812-985-2987.

Dinners

BBQ Fundraiser, Catholics for Habitat, in partnership with the St. Philip’s Men’s Club BBQ-ers, is sponsoring its tenth annual BBQ Fundraiser to benefit the Catholic Build for Habitat for Humanity; to pre-order butts ($25) and slabs ($22), call 812-423-5623, Ext. 26; pick up September 15, at 3150 Lynch Road (former German American Bank branch adjacent to the CVS Pharmacy, corner of Lynch and Oak Hill Roads); pulled pork sandwich meals are available at this location starting 11 a.m.

Pancake Breakfast, 7:30-11:30 am, Sept 16, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #14659, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight; pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee; $6 adults, $4 children 10 and younger; proceeds will got to seminarian Nick Sellers to help offset education costs; for more information contact 812-867-3718.

11th Annual Steak Night at Reitz Memorial High School, 6-11:30 pm, Sept 22, Evansville; must be 21 or older to attend; tickets $25 available at athletic office or online.

Haubstadt Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, 10:30 am to ?, Sept 23, 107 S. Main Street, Haubstadt; fried chicken, dressing, dumplings, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cole slaw and great desserts; adults $10, child (10 and under) $5.

55

WISDOM DAYS are here again! Save the Date! East Deanery Wisdom Day is October 15 (Registration begins August 20); Vincennes Wisdom Day is October 29 (Registration begins Sept. 3), and Evansville Wisdom Day is November 5 (Registration begins Sept. 10). Watch your bulletins for more details! Registration will be by calling Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or by visiting www.ccevansville.org/family--life.html.

Fundraisers

Euchre Sunday, 1 pm,2nd Sunday each month, All Saints Catholic Church Cannelburg Hall, Cannelburg; $5 per player; coffee tea and water available, refreshments served at end of play while scores are tallied to determine winners; income goes to support youth group; for more information call 812-486-8332.

St. Clement Men’s Club Annual Golf Scramble, Sept 9, Boonville Country Club, Boonville; 11:30 am sign-up time, noon lunch, 1 pm shotgun start; cost $60 includes cart, green fee, drinks and pork steak lunch at the Course; prizes: pork chops – 4 places per flight; for more information contact Dave Lasher at 812-305-1381.

Youth Resources Scooter Golf Scramble, check in begins at 7:30 am, Sept 10, Oak Meadow Country Club, Evansville; join us to honor Robert “Scooter” Tiemann and help more students experience TEENPOWER; call 812-421-0030 for more information.

St. Agnes Card Party, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 12, St. Boniface Parish, St. Agnes Campus, Evansville; chance auction, quilt and theme basket tables, half-pot drawing, attendance prizes, tasting table; sponsored by St. Agnes Altar Society; for information, call 812-760-1247.

On the Hill 5K walk/run, 8:30 am, Sept 15, Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; cost $20 before Sept 1, $25 after, children $10, all participants receive a free shirt; proceeds benefit Catholic Charities and Catholic Relief Services; post-race breakfast sponsored by Knights of Columbus, free-will donations accepted; register online at www.saintmeinrad.org/onthehill5k.

Annunciation Parish Book Sale, 7:30 am – noon, Sept 29, Holy Spirit Cafeteria, 1800 S. Lodge Ave, Evansville; used hardbacks $1, used paperbacks 50 cents; to benefit Annunciation Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Health

Baby & Me Tobacco Free Program offered by Indiana State Department of Health Maternal and Child Health Division at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, Jasper; for more information on the program or how to enroll, contact Memorial Family Care at 812-996-8460.

“Your Health and Diabetes” Education, 6-7 p.m., Sept 17, Memorial Hospital’s Mary Potter Meeting Room, Jasper; “Taking Care of Your Feet” is the topic for Sept.; support group meets third Monday each month; for more information call 812-996-0521.

Preparation for Childbirth Class, 6-9 p.m., Sept 20, Memorial Hospital Medical Arts Building Conference Center, Jasper; classes cover normal pregnancy and fetal development, labor and delivery; recommended that both mother and support person attend classes; no charge to those who are delivering at Memorial Hospital otherwise $65; for more information or to enroll call 812-996-0383 or visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events.”

Lymphedema Education, Prevention and Support Group, 6pm, Sept 27, Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center Conference Room, Memorial Hospital, Jasper; support group for patients who have or are at risk for developing lymphedema; for more information please visit www.mhhc.org and click on “Classes & Events.”

Marriage

Singles

Single adult bible study group, 7:30-8:30 pm, Thursdays, Sept 20, 27 and Oct 11, RCIA room, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; please invite your single friends to the fellowship and scripture discussion; men and women welcome; for more information call 812-424-8344.

Spiritual Growth

Annual Lectures with Father Dilger, Sunday Readings, Saints of the Week, Church History; Resurrection School: Wed, 7-9 pm, Sept 12, 19, 26, Oct 3, 10; Catholic Center: Thur, 9:30-11:30 am, Sept 13, 20, 27; Oct 4, 11; tuition $35, textbook: a Catholic Bible.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., Sept 11, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Saint Mary-of-the Woods; 2018 gatherings will focus on “That All May be One”; candlelight service includes prayer, music, time for silence, spoken and silent prayers; free to attend; for more information call 812-535-2952 or log on to Taize.ProvCenter.org.

177 Project, 6:45 pm, doors open at 6 pm, Sept 13, Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville; the 177 Project is bringing an evening of Eucharistic Adoration and music to every single diocese in the country and they want to pray for you! Every night this fall, attendees will spend part of their evening praying intentionally for the specific prayer requests of others all over the country. The goal? To pray for one million specific intentions! Do you have something that needs to be prayed for? Just fill out the form at the177project.com/prayerrequests and we will make sure someone prays for you during Adoration this fall!

Support

Catholic Community Mother’s Group Fall Meetings, 9-10:30 am, Sept 19, Oct 17 and Nov 28, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Meeting Room 1, Haubstadt; connect with other moms, childcare is available; find us on Facebook by searching “Catholic Community Mother’s Group” or email catholiccommunitymothers@gmail.com for more information.

Mother to Mother Group Meeting, meetings the first and third Thursday each month, basement of St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; meetings for mothers with children of all ages; meetings feature a variety of spiritual and practical topics; babysitting is provided; contact Jessica for more information at sjbmother2mother@gmail.com.

Grief Support Series, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept 11 through Oct 9, Memorial Hospital Chapel, Jasper; free support program to help with the loss of a loved one, a child leaving home or overwhelming changes in one’s personal life; for more information or to register call 812-996-0219.

Information Session on Advance Care Planning, 6:30-7:30, Sept 27, Memorial Foundation and Health Ministry Office, 709 W. 9th St, Jasper; free information session to help individuals know how to begin conversations concerning medical choices, benefits and risks when unable to make choices for oneself; for more information or to pre-register call 812-996-0329 or email rrexing@mhhcc.org.

Vocations

Come and See Weekend, Oct 12-14; Discover the joy of being an Ursuline Sister! Come and spend time with other Catholic women, ages 18-40, interested in living their faith and discerning their call to be an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph; no cost; to reserve your spot, contact Sister Monica Seaton at monica.seaton@maplemount.org or call 270-229-0601 by Sept. 17.

Workshops

Fall Master Gardener Class, 9am-noon, Fridays, Sept 14-Dec 21, Ivy Tech State College, Evansville; class fee is $125 per person; contact Purdue Extension office at 812-867-4935 for more information.

The Book of Exodus, 10 am – noon, Sept 15, 22 and 29, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Edwin J. Guild Center, Belleville, Ill.; three-week Bible study looking at the Book of Exodus; $30 for the series or $10 per session; pre-registration is required at snows.org/programs or call 618-394-6270.

Catechetical methods and skills course, various dates and times, presented by the Office of Catechesis of the Diocese of Evansville; learn new approaches to planning lessons, how to lead prayer and classroom management techniques that will help you be a more effective catechist; class is first half of a two-part course; register online at www.evdio.org/catechesis.html; for more information, contact Andie Gunter at agunter@evdio.org or 812-424-5536; cost is $20 and will be billed to your parish or school.

Introduction to Scripture, various dates and times, presented by the Office of Catechesis of the Diocese of Evansville; six-hour course will explore topics such as biblical exegesis, senses of Scripture, religious truth and much more; register online at www.evdio.org/catechesis.html; for more information, contact Andie Gunter at agunter@evdio.org or 812-424-5536; cost is $20 and will be billed to your parish or school.

Financial Peace University, 6:30-8:30 pm, nine-week course beginning Sept 13, St. Joseph Parish, Princeton; learn to live debt-free with an emergency fund of 3-6 months of your expenses saved, all while investing for retirement and planning for the future; for more information or to register, call the parish office at 812-385-2617 or visit www.stjosephprinceton.org.

3rd Annual Gather in Faith Women’s Conference, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sept. 15, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; keynote speakers Michele Faehnle and Emily Jaminet; all are welcome for a day of discovery about faith, families and feminine genius; register on Eventbrite.com, download registration form from sjbnewburgh.com or contact Bethany Logan at bpmmjd@yahoo.com; cost $25 (includes lunch), increases to $30 if payment received after Aug. 31; childcare $5 per child, $15 family max.

Joy for the Journey Fall Retreat, Oct 19-21, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows Visitors Center, Belleville, Ill.; cost for the weekend $175 includes 6 meals, 2 nights lodging, snacks and handouts; commute $115; Sat and Sun only $100; Sat only $70; pre-registration required at 618-394-6281.

Called and Gifted Workshop, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, Oct 27, Catholic Center, Evansville; Join over 100,000 Catholics around the world who have begun to discern their charisms they have been given – important clues to their God-given mission in life and Holy Spirit empowered tools; cost $40 and includes a 1 hour charisms interview; to register or for more information contact agunter@evdio.org.

Youth and Young Adults

“Lean into your Fears for Direction,” 5 pm, Sept 12, UE Newman Center, Evansville; UE Newman welcomes Friar John Bamman to kick off Wednesday night dinner and discussion series; all students are welcome for a home cooked meal, fun and fellowship.

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI campus, Evansville; weekly through April 28; no Mass Oct 7, Nov 25, Dec 23 & 30, Jan 6 and Mar 31.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday activities: basement of Rice Library, USI campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting, 6:30 – 7:30 pm, Room 0010; Adoration, 8-9:30 pm, Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 pm, Room 0011; weekly through April 17; no meetings Nov 21, entire month of December, Jan 2 and Mar 6.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 pm, Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.