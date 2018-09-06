Auditors Certify Diocesan Compliance With Charter

By

In an Aug. 29 letter to Bishop Joseph M. Siegel, the investigative-auditing firm StoneBridge Business Partners certified that the Diocese of Evansville is in compliance with the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.

A team from StoneBridge visited the diocese last month to conduct an audit of diocesan records, policies and procedures that relate to the Charter. The team visited two parishes and one high school as part of its audit.

“We are pleased that our Diocese has once-again been found in compliance with the Charter,” Bishop Siegel said, “however there is always more to do in this effort. The provisions of the Charter will continue to be strictly enforced, so that our children and youth are protected, best practices for safe environment are shared with Church personnel and volunteers, and allegations of misconduct are addressed in a thorough, fair and transparent manner.”

Following the approval of the Charter in 2002, the Diocese instituted a clearly stated zero-tolerance policy; clear guidelines and training for safe environment; a predominantly lay review board; fingerprinting and background checks for those working with children; prompt reporting of allegations to civil authorities; and a victim assistance coordinator.