University Of Evansville Newman Center Kicks Off New School Year

By Trisha Hannon Smith

Photo by Trisha Hannon Smith

The University of Evansville Newman Center welcomed students, staff and friends from around the diocese at the opening cookout at the Newman House, located on Lincoln Ave. in Evansville. Those in attendance enjoyed fun and fellowship with new and returning students on the front lawn. Before the evening was over, students gathered with Bishop Joseph M. Siegel for a photo op as he shared his well wishes to everyone for a great school year.