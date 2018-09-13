Bulletin Board For September 14

By

Send information to Bulletin Board at least 10 days in advance. Items to be considered for publication Friday, Sept. 28, must be received in writing no later than noon on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Entries may be repeated if time and space permit. All items may be edited. All times are local times.

Mail information to Bulletin Board, P.O. Box 4169, Evansville, IN 47724-0169; e-mail message@evdio.org, fax to 812-424-0972.

General Interest

“Entrusted: Keeping the Flame of Faith Alive,” 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Good Shepherd, Evansville; featuring Dr. John R. Wood, author of “The Light Entrusted To You,” with special musical guest Rachel Ann; tickets $10, available at most parish offices; for more information, call Good Shepherd parish office at 812-477-5405.

Respect Life Celebration, 5:30-8:15 p.m., Oct. 4, Sts. Peter and Paul, Haubstadt; a panel discussion on the impact of Humanae Vitae and insight from Bishop Joseph M. Siegel on the 50th Anniversary of Humanae Vitae; for more information or to register, contact www.ccevansville.org/respect-life-celebration.html or call 812-423-5456.

Catholic Radio 93.1 FM WTJW 3-Year Anniversary Celebration, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 6, Kundek Hall, St. Joseph Parish Center, Jasper; speaker Dr. David Anders; free admission and refreshments, door prizes; to RSVP or for more information, contact Steve Luegers at 812-631-4648 or email stevelueg7@gmail.com.

Class Reunions

Reitz Memorial Class of 1968 50th Reunion, Sept. 21, Memorial vs. Reitz football game at Enlow Field, gathering at Turoni’s on Main St. following game; Sept. 22, reunion at Rolling Hills Country Club; for more information, call 812-474-2943.

Mater Dei Class of 1957 Luncheon, 11 a.m., Oct. 6, Archie and Clyde’s, Newburgh; for more information, contact Ann Burdette at 812-437-9950.

Classes/Workshops

The Book of Exodus, 10 a.m.- noon, Sept. 15, 22 and 29, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Edwin J. Guild Center, Belleville, Ill.; three-week Bible study looking at the Book of Exodus; $30 for the series or $10 per session; pre-registration is required at www.snows.org/programs or call 618-394-6270.

Introduction to Scripture and Catechetical Methods and Skills; The Office of Catechesis is offering courses on Introduction to Scripture and Catechetical Methods and Skills at the Catholic Center and at Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand; while the Catechetical Methods course is geared towards catechists, the Introduction to Scripture course is open to anyone; for more info visit http://www.evdio.org/catechesis.html.

“Touching the Divine,” a 22-week "Walking with Purpose" Bible Study for women; 9 a.m., Tuesday mornings beginning Oct. 2 or 6:30 p.m., Thursday evenings beginning Oct. 4, Holy Rosary, Evansville; cost $43 for book; contact 812-477-8923 or visit www.hrparish.org to register.

“On the Call to Holiness in Today’s World,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 10, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; explore Pope Francis’ document during this Special One-Day Event;child care available; RSVP at 812-490-1000 with number attending and number of children if childcare is needed.

“Called and Gifted,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 27, Catholic Center, Evansville; join more than 100,000 Catholics around the world who have begun discerning charisms they have been given — important clues to their God-given mission in life and Holy Spirit empowered tools; cost $40, includes a 1-hour charisms interview; to register or for more information, contact agunter@evdio.org.

Dinners

Haubstadt Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m. - ?, Sept. 23, 107 S. Main St., Haubstadt; fried chicken, dressing, dumplings, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cole slaw and desserts; adults $10, children (10 and under) $5.

55

WISDOM DAYS! East Deanery Wisdom Day, Oct. 15, Vincennes Deanery Wisdom Day, Oct. 29 and Evansville Deanery Wisdom Day, Nov. 5 (registration open for all dates); watch bulletins for more details; to register, call Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or visit www.ccevansville.org/family-life.html.

Fundraisers

On the Hill 5K Walk/Run, 8:30 a.m., Sept. 15, St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; cost $25, children $10, all participants receive a free shirt; proceeds benefit Catholic Charities and Catholic Relief Services; post-race breakfast sponsored by Knights of Columbus, free-will donations accepted; register online at www.saintmeinrad.org/onthehill5k.

Pancake Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Sept. 16, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee; $6 adults, $4 children 10 and younger; proceeds will go to seminarian Nick Sellers to help offset education costs; sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 14659; for more information, contact 812-867-3718.

11th Annual Steak Night, 6-11:30 p.m., Sept. 22, Reitz Memorial High School,Evansville; must be 21 or older to attend; tickets $25, available at athletic office or online.

Annunciation Parish Book Sale, 7:30 a.m.-noon, Sept. 29, Holy Spirit Cafeteria, 1800 S. Lodge Ave, Evansville; used hardbacks $1, used paperbacks 50 cents; to benefit Annunciation Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Euchre Sunday, 1 p.m.,2nd Sunday each month, St. Peter Parish, All Saints Church Cannelburg Hall, Cannelburg; $5 per player; coffee, tea and water available, refreshments served at end of play while scores are tallied to determine winners; proceeds to support youth group; for more information, call 812-486-8332.

Health

“Your Health and Diabetes,” 6-7 p.m., Sept. 17, Memorial Hospital Mary Potter Meeting Room, Jasper; Sept. topic is “Taking Care of Your Feet;” support group meets third Monday each month; for more information, call 812-996-0521.

Preparation for Childbirth Class, 6-9 p.m., Sept. 20, Memorial Hospital Medical Arts Building Conference Center, Jasper; classes cover normal pregnancy and fetal development, labor and delivery; recommended that both mother and support person attend classes; no charge to those who are delivering at Memorial Hospital otherwise $65; for more information or to enroll, call 812-996-0383 or visit www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events.”

Lymphedema Education, Prevention and Support Group, 6 p.m., Sept. 27, Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center Conference Room, Memorial Hospital, Jasper; for patients who have or are at risk for developing lymphedema; for more information, visit www.mhhc.org and click on “Classes and Events.”

Retreat

Joy for the Journey Fall Retreat, Oct. 19-21, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; cost for weekend $175 includes 6 meals, 2 nights lodging, snacks and handouts; commuters $115; Sat. and Sun. only $100; Sat. only $70; pre-registration required at 618-394-6281.

Singles

Adult Bible Study Group, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 20, 27 and Oct. 11, RCIA Room, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; fellowship and scripture discussion; all single men and women welcome; for more information, call 812-424-8344.

Spiritual Growth

Annual Lectures with Father Dilger, Sunday Readings, Saints of the Week, Church History; Resurrection School, Evansville: Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Sept. 12, 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10; Catholic Center: Thursdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27, Oct 4, 11; tuition $35, textbook: Catholic Bible.

Support Groups

Catholic Community Mother’s Group Fall Meetings, 9-10:30 a.m., Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and Nov. 28, Sts. Peter and Paul, Meeting Room 1, Haubstadt; connect with other moms, childcare is available; find us on Facebook by searching “Catholic Community Mother’s Group” or email catholiccommunitymothers@gmail.com for more information.

Mother to Mother Group Meeting, meet the first and third Thursday each month, basement of St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; meetings for mothers with children of all ages; meetings feature a variety of spiritual and practical topics; babysitting is provided; contact Jessica for more information at sjbmother2mother@gmail.com.

Advance Care Planning Information Session, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 27, Memorial Foundation and Health Ministry Office, 709 W. 9th St., Jasper; free information session to help individuals know how to begin conversations concerning medical choices, benefits and risks when unable to make choices for oneself; for more information or to pre-register, call 812-996-0329 or email rrexing@mhhcc.org.

Vocations

Come and See Weekend, Oct. 12-14; spend time with other Catholic women, ages 18-40, interested in living their faith and discerning their call to be an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph; no cost; to reserve your spot, contact Sister Monica Seaton at monica.seaton@maplemount.org or call 270-229-0601 by Sept. 17.

Youth and Young Adults

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., Sundays through April 28, 2019; Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI campus, Evansville; no Mass Oct. 7, Nov. 25, Dec. 23 and 30, 2018; Jan. 6 and Mar. 31, 2019.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, basement of Rice Library, USI Campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting,6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration,8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; weekly through April 17; no meetings Nov. 21, entire month of Dec. 2018, Jan. 2 and Mar. 6, 2019.