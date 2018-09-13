Blessing The Father Deydier House Of Discernment

By The Message Staff

Submitted photo

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel blessed the Father Deydier House of Discernment at Sacred Heart Church in Evansville on Sept. 4. Shown with Bishop Siegel, center, after the blessing are St. Boniface Parish Pastor Father John Brosmer, left; residents Isaac Memmer, Clint Johnson and Ethan Dale; House Director and Associate Diocesan Director of Vocations Father Tyler Tenbarge; Director of Vocations Father Alex Zenthoefer; and Father Lowell Will, retired priest of the diocese and priest-in-residence at St. Boniface Church. The House of Discernment has rooms available for other young men ages18-30 who are interested in discerning Christ's call for their lives. Contact Father Tenbarge or Father Zenthoefer for more information.