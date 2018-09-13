Diocese Places Father Dave Fleck On Administrative Leave

By The Message Staff

On Sept 8, the Diocese of Evansville announced that Father Dave Fleck has been placed on administrative leave after a report of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred decades ago was received by the diocese. The diocese has made a report to civil authorities and notified the Diocesan Review Board of the allegation.

Father Fleck denies the claim.

Father Fleck has served in the following parishes and schools: Rivet High School, Vincennes; Sacred Heart, Vincennes; Sts. Peter and Paul, Petersburg; St. Peter, Montgomery, with missions at St. Michael the Archangel and St. Patrick; Blessed Sacrament, Oakland City; St. Philip, Posey County; St. John the Baptist, Vincennes; St. Vincent de Paul, Vincennes; St. Thomas, Vincennes; St. Philip Neri, Bicknell; St. Thomas the Apostle, Vincennes; and St. Francis Xavier, Vincennes; St. Thomas the Apostle, Vincennes. He also resided at St. James, Haubstadt.

Father Fleck is prohibited from all public ministry while an investigation is pending.

If you are a victim of sexual misconduct by a person ministering on behalf of the Church, or if you know of anyone who has been a victim of such misconduct, please contact civil authorities and the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at 812-490-9565 or toll-free at 866-200-3004.

