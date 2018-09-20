Bulletin Board For September 21

By

General Interest

“Entrusted: Keeping the Flame of Faith Alive,” 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Good Shepherd, Evansville; featuring Dr. John R. Wood, author of “The Light Entrusted To You,” with special musical guest Rachel Ann; tickets $10, available at most parish offices; for more information, call Good Shepherd parish office at 812-477-5405.

Baby Photo Contest, Booth 74, West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, Evansville, Oct.1-6; details can be found at: facebook.com/poseycountyrighttolife or call 812-781-9293; sponsored by Posey County Right to Life.

Respect Life Celebration, 5:30-8:15 p.m., Oct. 4, Sts. Peter and Paul, Haubstadt; a panel discussion on the impact of Humanae Vitae and insight from Bishop Joseph M. Siegel on the 50th Anniversary of Humanae Vitae; for more information or to register, contact www.ccevansville.org/respect-life-celebration.html or call 812-423-5456.

Right to Life Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 4, Simon J. Graber Building (near Odon/Cannelburg Rd.), Odon; The Daviess and Martin County Right to Life Groups invite all to dinner and listen to keynote speaker, Terry Beatley who interviewed former abortionist Dr. Bernard Nathanson, who helped to steer the Medical Association into accepting abortion as an everyday occurrence here in America, and later repented for what he had done and converted to the pro-life movement; $15/adults and $10/students, tickets available by calling 812-486-3658 or 812-295-4251.

Catholic Radio 93.1 FM WTJW 3-Year Anniversary Celebration, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 6, Kundek Hall, St. Joseph Parish Center, Jasper; speaker Dr. David Anders; free admission and refreshments, door prizes; to RSVP or for more information, contact Steve Luegers at 812-631-4648 or email stevelueg7@gmail.com.

Life Chain, 1 p.m., Oct. 7, meet in parking lot of Brinker’s Jewelers, 111 S. Green River Rd, Evansville; hot dogs, chips, cookies, water and signs provided; 1:30-2:30 p.m., Prayer Chain along Green River Rd; sponsored by Right to Life of Southwest Indiana.

Lady of Lourdes Grotto Tours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28, St. Boniface Parish, St. Boniface Church, Evansville; no charge volunteer-led tours; private tours can be arranged by calling 812-625-0035.

Our Lady’s Queenship in Relation to Her Assumption, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 13, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; presented by Father George Kirwin; $20; register by calling 618-394-6270 or visit snows.org/programs.

Evansville Catholic High Schools Open House; 6-8 p.m., Oct. 25, Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial, Evansville; opportunity for interested students and parents to tours the schools, meet the faculty, learn about programs and financial aid.

Knights of Columbus Father Michael J. McGivney Priests, Deacons and Religious Vocations Appreciation Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 30, Huntingburg Event Center, Huntingburg; special guest speaker, Bishop Joseph M. Siegel; all are welcome; tickets $20, call Steve Luegers at 812-631-4648, for information and tickets.

Class Reunions

Mater Dei Class of 1957 Luncheon, 11 a.m., Oct. 6, Archie and Clyde’s, Newburgh; for more information, contact Ann Burdette at 812-437-9950.

Classes/Workshops

“Bridges to Contemplative Living with Thomas Merton,” Tuesdays, 1-2:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m., Sept. 25 – Dec. 4, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; 10 week program led by Father Henry Kuykendall includes books, videos and small table group sharing; $10/book; register by calling parish office, 812-490-1000.

Catechetical Methods and Skills Course, various dates and times, presented by the Office of Catechesis of the Diocese of Evansville; learn new approaches to planning lessons, how to lead prayer and classroom management techniques that will help you be a more effective catechist; class is first half of a two-part course; register online at www.evdio.org/catechesis.html; for more information, contact Andie Gunter at agunter@evdio.org or 812-424-5536; cost is $20 and will be billed to your parish or school.

Introduction to Scripture and Catechetical Methods and Skills; The Office of Catechesis is offering courses on Introduction to Scripture and Catechetical Methods and Skills at the Catholic Center and at Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand; while the Catechetical Methods course is geared towards catechists, the Introduction to Scripture course is open to anyone; for more info visit www.evdio.org/catechesis.html.

“Touching the Divine,” a 22-week "Walking with Purpose" Bible Study for women; 9 a.m., Tuesday mornings beginning Oct. 2 or 6:30 p.m., Thursday evenings beginning Oct. 4, Holy Rosary, Evansville; cost $43 for book; contact 812-477-8923 or visit www.hrparish.org to register.

“On the Call to Holiness in Today’s World,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 10, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; explore Pope Francis’ document during this Special One-Day Event;child care available; RSVP at 812-490-1000 with number attending and number of children if childcare is needed.

“Called and Gifted,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 27, Catholic Center, Evansville; join more than 100,000 Catholics around the world who have begun discerning charisms they have been given — important clues to their God-given mission in life and Holy Spirit empowered tools; cost $40, includes a 1-hour charisms interview; to register or for more information, contact agunter@evdio.org.

Girl Scouts and American Heritage Girls, 9-11:30 a.m., Oct. 27, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; Catholic girls and parents are invited for different levels explaining the guidelines for earning a religious emblem from the Diocese of Evansville and the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry; reservations recommended; for information, contact Lois Schenk at 812-453-1775 or email girlscouts@evdio.org.

Dinners

11th Annual Steak Night, 6-11:30 p.m., Sept. 22, Reitz Memorial High School,Evansville; must be 21 or older to attend; tickets $25, available at athletic office or online.

Haubstadt Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m. - ?, Sept. 23, 107 S. Main St., Haubstadt; fried chicken, dressing, dumplings, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cole slaw and desserts; adults $10, children (10 and under) $5.

Holy Cross Parish Chicken Dinner, 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 7, Holy Cross, Fort Branch; adults/$9.50, children/$4.50; carry out available.

St. John Parish Chicken or Beef Dinner, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Oct. 14, St. John, Daylight; adults/$10, children/$5; carry out available; Country Store and quilt raffle.

WISDOM DAYS! Huntingburg Wisdom Day, Oct. 15, Vincennes Wisdom Day, Oct. 29 and Evansville Wisdom Day, Nov. 5 (registration open for all dates); watch bulletins for more details; to register, call Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or visit www.ccevansville.org/family-life.html.

Fundraisers

St. Philip Burgoo, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sept. 23, St. Philip, Posey County; cafeteria serving; drive through and carry outs begin at 7 a.m.; Grand Raffle prize of $20,000 and 23 other cash prizes.

Annunciation Parish Book Sale, 7:30 a.m.-noon, Sept. 29, Holy Spirit Cafeteria, 1800 S. Lodge Ave, Evansville; used hardbacks $1, used paperbacks 50 cents; to benefit Annunciation Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Euchre Sunday, 1 p.m.,2nd Sunday each month, St. Peter Parish, All Saints Church, Cannelburg Hall, Cannelburg; $5 per player; coffee, tea and water available, refreshments served at end of play while scores are tallied to determine winners; proceeds to support youth group; for more information, call 812-486-8332.

Health

Lymphedema Education, Prevention and Support Group, 6 p.m., Sept. 27, Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center Conference Room, Memorial Hospital, Jasper; for patients who have or are at risk for developing lymphedema; for more information, visit www.mhhc.org and click on “Classes and Events.”

Retreat

Joy for the Journey Fall Retreat, Oct. 19-21, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; cost for weekend $175 includes 6 meals, 2 nights lodging, snacks and handouts; commuters $115; Sat. and Sun. only $100; Sat. only $70; pre-registration required at 618-394-6281.

Support Groups

Catholic Community Mother’s Group, 9-10:30 a.m., Oct. 17 and Nov. 28, Sts. Peter and Paul, Haubstadt; mothers of all ages meet for a variety of topics, discussion and guest speakers; childcare available; for information, visit catholiccommunitymothers@gmail.com or on Facebook “Catholic Community Mother’s Group.”

Mother to Mother Group Meeting, meet the first and third Thursday each month, basement of St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; meetings for mothers with children of all ages; meetings feature a variety of spiritual and practical topics; babysitting is provided; contact Jessica for more information at sjbmother2mother@gmail.com.

Advance Care Planning Information Session, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 27, Memorial Foundation and Health Ministry Office, 709 W. 9th St., Jasper; free information session to help individuals know how to begin conversations concerning medical choices, benefits and risks when unable to make choices for oneself; for more information or to pre-register, call 812-996-0329 or email rrexing@mhhcc.org.

Vocations

Come and See Weekend, Oct. 12-14; spend time with other Catholic women, ages 18-40, interested in living their faith and discerning their call to be an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph; no cost; to reserve your spot, contact Sister Monica Seaton at monica.seaton@maplemount.org or call 270-229-0601 by Sept. 17.

Youth and Young Adults

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., weekly through April 28, 2019, Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI Campus, Evansville; no Mass Oct. 7, Nov. 25, Dec. 23 and 30, 2018; Jan. 6 and Mar. 31, 2019.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, weekly through April 17, 2019, basement of Rice Library, USI Campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting,6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration,8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; no meetings Nov. 21, entire month of Dec. 2018, Jan. 2 and Mar. 6, 2019.

The Identity Project, 1-3 p.m., starting on Sundays in Oct., Holy Redeemer, Evansville; open to all high school youth from Evansville and surrounding communities; program designed to bring young people together while growing deeper in knowledge and faith of God and the Church; register by Oct. 1 at www.catholicidentityproject.weebly.com/ or contact Identity Project Coordinator rkast@evdio.org.