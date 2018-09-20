Gather In Faith Conference

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel greets more than 250 women who attended the third annual “Gather in Faith Conference” at St. John the Baptist Parish in Newsburgh. Bishop Siegel led opening prayer for the daylong conference, then got a selfie with attendees. Michele Faehnle and Emily Jaminet from the Friendship Project served as keynote speakers. Breakout-session leaders included Father Chris Forler, Father Tyler Tenbarge, Dominican Sister Anastasia Reeves, Gene and Beckie Schadler, Dr. Kathy Elpers, Barb Butler and Leigh Gray.