Diocese Will Release Names Of Priests Credibly Accused Of Sexual Abuse Of Minors

By The Message Staff

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel has announced that the Diocese of Evansville will collect and release the names of diocesan priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors.

Bishop Siegel commented, “We are doing this in the hope that the listing of these priests and their current statuses will help in the process of healing for those who have been affected by clergy sexual abuse. We also hope it may encourage others who have experienced sexual abuse by clergy or other Church ministers to come forward.”

Along with compiling the names that have been published in The Message in previous years, the diocese will also review records dating to its founding in 1944. The bishop will seek the guidance of the Diocesan Review Board in that process.

Bishop Siegel added, “While we are working on this report as expeditiously as possible, we need to take sufficient time to be sure that it is accurate.

”If you are a victim of sexual misconduct by a person ministering on behalf of the Church, or if you know of anyone who has been a victim of such misconduct, please contact civil authorities and the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at 812-490-9565 or toll-free at 866-200-3004.