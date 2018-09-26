Around The Diocese For September 28

Happy Birthday!

Deacon Emil Altmeyer, retired, celebrates his birthday on Oct. 2.

Deacon Dennis Hilderbrand of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Washington celebrates his birthday on Oct. 2.

Laura Goedde, Parish Catechetical Leader at Holy Cross Parish in Fort Branch and Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Haubstadt, celebrates her birthday on Oct. 6.

Deacon Levi Schnellenberger of St. Joseph Parish in Jasper celebrates his birthday on Oct. 7.

Deacon Jim Woebkenberg of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Dale celebrates his birthday on Oct. 7.

Father Bill Dietsch, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Oct. 9.

Father Bernie Lutz, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Oct. 9.

Massive Chili Fire is Oct. 13

The Vocation Office of the Diocese of Evansville is sponsoring the annual Massive Chili Fire. It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at Sacred Heart Church, 2720 West Franklin St., Evansville, IN 47710. The event will begin with Mass at 5:3- p.m. Central Time. This is a gathering for young adults (ages 18-30) to get together with priests and religious for Mass, Chili and a Fire. Bring a friend and a lawn chair. No RSVP needed. For more information contact Father Alex Zenthoefer at azenthoefer@evdio.org.