Bulletin Board For September 28

General Interest

Prayer of Healing and Reparation Service, 6:30 p.m. CDT, Oct. 1, St. James, Haubstadt; in response to the clergy sexual-abuse crisis impacting Catholics and the Church across the world, Bishop Joseph M. Siegel will lead this Prayer of Healing and Reparation service for the Diocese of Evansville’s West Deanery at St. James in Haubstadt; other services include: 6:30 p.m. CDT, Oct. 8, St. Boniface Parish, Sacred Heart Church, Evansville, for the South Deanery; 7 p.m. EDT, Oct. 9, St. Joseph, Jasper, for the East Deanery; and 6:30 p.m. EDT, Oct. 10, Our Lady of Hope, Washington, for the North Deanery; all are welcome to attend any or all of the services.

Cora’s Corner Rummage Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 28 and 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Sept. 29, University Nursing and Rehab Center, Evansville; end-of-summer clearance, clothing and furniture; sponsored by the Auxiliary of St. Joseph.

“Entrusted: Keeping the Flame of Faith Alive,” 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Good Shepherd, Evansville; featuring Dr. John R. Wood, author of “The Light Entrusted To You,” with special musical guest Rachel Ann; tickets $10, available at most parish offices; for more information, call Good Shepherd parish office at 812-477-5405.

Farm Day at the Woods, 1-4 p.m., Sept. 30, St. Mary of the Woods; Sisters of Providence fall farm day for all ages; all are welcome to enjoy hayrides, children’s activities, alpaca open house, farm history, tours, snacks and refreshments; free admission, donations will be accepted; for information, call 812-535-2802 or visit SistersofProvidence.org.

Baby Photo Contest, Booth 74, West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, Evansville, Oct.1-6; details can be found at: facebook.com/poseycountyrighttolife or call 812-781-9293; sponsored by Posey County Right to Life.

Respect Life Celebration, 5:30-8:15 p.m., Oct. 4, Sts. Peter and Paul, Haubstadt; a panel discussion on the impact of Humanae Vitae and insight from Bishop Joseph M. Siegel on the 50th Anniversary of Humanae Vitae; for more information or to register, contact www.ccevansville.org/respect-life-celebration.html or call 812-423-5456.

Right to Life Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 4, Simon J. Graber Building (near Odon/Cannelburg Rd.), Odon; The Daviess and Martin County Right to Life Groups invite all to dinner and listen to keynote speaker, Terry Beatley who interviewed former abortionist Dr. Bernard Nathanson, who helped to steer the Medical Association into accepting abortion as an everyday occurrence here in America, and later repented for what he had done and converted to the pro-life movement; $15/adults and $10/students, tickets available by calling 812-486-3658 or 812-295-4251.

Catholic Radio 93.1 FM WTJW 3-Year Anniversary Celebration, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 6, Kundek Hall, St. Joseph Parish Center, Jasper; speaker Dr. David Anders; free admission and refreshments, door prizes; to RSVP or for more information, contact Steve Luegers at 812-631-4648 or email stevelueg7@gmail.com.

Life Chain, 1 p.m., Oct. 7, meet in parking lot of Brinker’s Jewelers, 111 S. Green River Rd, Evansville; hot dogs, chips, cookies, water and signs provided; 1:30-2:30 p.m., Prayer Chain along Green River Rd; sponsored by Right to Life of Southwest Indiana.

Lady of Lourdes Grotto Tours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28, St. Boniface Parish, St. Boniface Church, Evansville; no charge volunteer-led tours; private tours can be arranged by calling 812-625-0035.

Monte Cassino Pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28, St. Meinrad; St. Meinrad Archabbey’s pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother include hymns, short sermon, rosary procession and Litany of the Blessed Virgin; for information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher, 812-357-6501.

MASSive Chili Fire, 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13, St. Boniface Parish, Sacred Heart Church, Evansville; all young adults, ages 18-30 are invited to gather with priests and religious for Mass, chili and a fire; bring a friend; for information, contact Father Alex Zenthoefer at azenthofer@evdio.org.

Our Lady’s Queenship in Relation to Her Assumption, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 13, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; presented by Father George Kirwin; $20; register by calling 618-394-6270 or visit snows.org/programs.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend, Oct. 19-21, Our Lady of Fatima Retreat House, Indianapolis; open to all married couples; for information visit www.wwme.org.

Evansville Catholic High Schools Open House; 6-8 p.m., Oct. 25, Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial, Evansville; opportunity for interested students and parents to tours the schools, meet the faculty, learn about programs and financial aid.

Knights of Columbus Father Michael J. McGivney Priests, Deacons and Religious Vocations Appreciation Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 30, Huntingburg Event Center, Huntingburg; special guest speaker, Bishop Joseph M. Siegel; all are welcome; tickets $20, call Steve Luegers at 812-631-4648, for information and tickets.

Dinners

Holy Cross Parish Chicken Dinner, 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 7, Holy Cross, Fort Branch; adults/$9.50, children/$4.50; carry out available.

St. John Parish Chicken or Beef Dinner, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Oct. 14, St. John, Daylight; adults/$10, children/$5; carry out available; Country Store and quilt raffle.

WISDOM DAYS! Huntingburg Wisdom Day, Oct. 15, Vincennes Wisdom Day, Oct. 29 and Evansville Wisdom Day, Nov. 5 (registration open for all dates); watch bulletins for more details; to register, call Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or visit www.ccevansville.org/family-life.html.

Fundraisers

Annunciation Parish Book Sale, 7:30 a.m.-noon, Sept. 29, Holy Spirit Cafeteria, 1800 S. Lodge Ave, Evansville; used hardbacks $1, used paperbacks 50 cents; to benefit Annunciation Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Retreat

Joy for the Journey Fall Retreat, Oct. 19-21, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; cost for weekend $175 includes 6 meals, 2 nights lodging, snacks and handouts; commuters $115; Sat. and Sun. only $100; Sat. only $70; pre-registration required at 618-394-6281.

Support Group

Catholic Community Mother’s Group, 9-10:30 a.m., Oct. 17 and Nov. 28, Sts. Peter and Paul, Haubstadt; mothers of all ages meet for a variety of topics, discussion and guest speakers; childcare available; for information, visit catholiccommunitymothers@gmail.com or on Facebook “Catholic Community Mother’s Group.”

Vocations

Come and See Weekend, Oct. 12-14; spend time with other Catholic women, ages 18-40, interested in living their faith and discerning their call to be an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph; no cost; contact Sister Monica Seaton at monica.seaton@maplemount.org or call 270-229-0601.

Workshops

Catechetical Methods and Skills Course, various dates and times, presented by the Office of Catechesis of the Diocese of Evansville; learn new approaches to planning lessons, how to lead prayer and classroom management techniques that will help you be a more effective catechist; class is first half of a two-part course; register online at www.evdio.org/catechesis.html; for more information, contact Andie Gunter at agunter@evdio.org or 812-424-5536; cost is $20 and will be billed to your parish or school.

Introduction to Scripture and Catechetical Methods and Skills; The Office of Catechesis is offering courses on Introduction to Scripture and Catechetical Methods and Skills at the Catholic Center and at Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand; while the Catechetical Methods course is geared towards catechists, the Introduction to Scripture course is open to anyone; for more info visit www.evdio.org/catechesis.html.

“Touching the Divine,” a 22-week "Walking with Purpose" Bible Study for women; 9 a.m., Tuesday mornings beginning Oct. 2 or 6:30 p.m., Thursday evenings beginning Oct. 4, Holy Rosary, Evansville; cost $43 for book; contact 812-477-8923 or visit www.hrparish.org to register.

“On the Call to Holiness in Today’s World,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 10, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; explore Pope Francis’ document during this Special One-Day Event;child care available; RSVP at 812-490-1000 with number attending and number of children if childcare is needed.

Falling in Love, Staying in Love, Oct. 26-28, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky; weekend retreat for married couples presented by authors Jerry Shen and Bridget Brennan (also a married couple); $360/couple includes retreat, meals and overnight accommodations; to register, contact Lisa Sills 270-229-0206 or visit www.ursulinesmsj.org.

“Called and Gifted,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 27, Catholic Center, Evansville; join more than 100,000 Catholics around the world who have begun discerning charisms they have been given — important clues to their God-given mission in life and Holy Spirit empowered tools; cost $40, includes a 1-hour charisms interview; to register or for more information, contact agunter@evdio.org.

Girl Scouts and American Heritage Girls, 9-11:30 a.m., Oct. 27, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; Catholic girls and parents are invited for different levels explaining the guidelines for earning a religious emblem from the Diocese of Evansville and the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry; reservations recommended; for information, contact Lois Schenk at 812-453-1775 or email girlscouts@evdio.org.

Youth and Young Adults

The Identity Project, 1-3 p.m., starting on Sundays in Oct., Holy Redeemer, Evansville; open to all high school youth from Evansville and surrounding communities; program designed to bring young people together while growing deeper in knowledge and faith of God and the Church; register by Oct. 1 at www.catholicidentityproject.weebly.com/ or contact Identity Project Coordinator rkast@evdio.org.

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., weekly through April 28, 2019, Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI Campus, Evansville; no Mass Oct. 7, Nov. 25, Dec. 23 and 30, 2018; Jan. 6 and Mar. 31, 2019.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, weekly through April 17, 2019, basement of Rice Library, USI Campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting,6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration,8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; no meetings Nov. 21, entire month of Dec. 2018, Jan. 2 and Mar. 6, 2019.