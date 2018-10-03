Around The Diocese For October 5

By

Happy Birthday!

Father Jim Endress, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Oct. 12.

Father John Schipp, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Oct. 12.

Theresa Berendes, Principal of Resurrection School in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on Oct. 13.

Deacon Joe Siewers of Holy Cross Parish in Fort Branch, and St. James and Sts. Peter & Paul Parishes in Haubstadt, celebrates his birthday on Oct. 13.

Deacon Charlie Koressel of St. Philip Parish in Posey County celebrates his birthday on Oct. 14.

Deacon Francis Hillenbrand, retired, celebrates his birthday on Oct. 15.

Father Leo Kiesel, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Oct. 15.

Benedictine Sister Rachel Lynn Geracitano to make Final Profession

Benedictine Sister Rachel Lynn Geracitano will make her final monastic profession as a member of the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand at 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 13 in Monastery Immaculate Conception Church in Ferdinand. She entered the monastery as a postulant in August 2012 and made her first profession in July 2014.

Sister Rachel, from Louisville, Ky., is the daughter of Mickey Geracitano and Karen Hobbs. She has one sister, Emily Neuner.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz of Louisville will preside.

Sister Rachel has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theology from Bellarmine University (2012) and a Masters in Pastoral Theology from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology (2017).

Reflecting on her decision to join religious life, Sister Rachel commented, “I am amazed at how God has brought me to and transformed me in this beautiful Benedictine life. I would have never dreamed this for myself; yet here I am, seeking God alongside this wonderful, vibrant community. It is absolutely a blessing.”

Sister Rachel currently serves as a Family Counselor at Catholic Cemeteries, a ministry of the Archdiocese of Louisville, assisting families through the process of burying and memorializing their loved ones. She also has clinical pastoral experience at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville and Baptist Health in Louisville by serving as hospital chaplain.

Founded in 1867, the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand currently number 138 and serve in areas of education, parish work, healthcare, retreat and spirituality work, social services, counseling, and mission work in Indiana, Kentucky, and Peru.

Christian Mocek named Saint Meinrad’s director of annual giving

Christian Mocek has been named the director of annual giving for Saint Meinrad Archabbey and Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad.

He will be responsible for organizing, planning and managing Saint Meinrad’s programs for inviting annual support from individuals, corporations and foundations. Since July 2014, Mocek has served as the director of alumni relations for Saint Meinrad.

He graduated in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in education from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. He earned a master’s in educational policy and leadership in 2014 from the University of Michigan.

He is a member of the board of the Portland Promise Center in Louisville, Ky., and a member of the Stewardship Committee at Holy Family Parish in New Albany, Ind. In addition, he is a regular contributor to the online award-winning Young Voices column of the National Catholic Reporter.

Before coming to Saint Meinrad, he worked as a program assistant for the Center for Educational Outreach in Ann Arbor, Mich., where he trained college students for outreach work in schools and the community. He also served as an educational specialist for Excellent Schools Detroit in Detroit.

During the summers of 2012 and 2013, he served as a college intern for Saint Meinrad’s “One Bread, One Cup” program of liturgical leadership for youth.

He and his wife Gillian have one son, and they live in New Albany.