Bulletin Board For October 5

General Interest

Catholic Radio 93.1 FM WTJW 3-Year Anniversary Celebration, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 6, Kundek Hall, St. Joseph Parish Center, Jasper; speaker Dr. David Anders; free admission and refreshments, door prizes; to RSVP or for more information, contact Steve Luegers at 812-631-4648 or email stevelueg7@gmail.com.

Life Chain, 1 p.m., Oct. 7, meet in parking lot of Brinker’s Jewelers, 111 S. Green River Rd, Evansville; hot dogs, chips, cookies, water and signs provided; 1:30-2:30 p.m., Prayer Chain along Green River Rd; sponsored by Right to Life of Southwest Indiana.

Lady of Lourdes Grotto Tours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28, St. Boniface Parish, St. Boniface Church, Evansville; no charge volunteer-led tours; private tours can be arranged by calling 812-625-0035.

Monte Cassino Pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28, St. Meinrad; St. Meinrad Archabbey’s pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother include hymns, short sermon, rosary procession and Litany of the Blessed Virgin; for information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher, 812-357-6501.

Prayer of Healing and Reparation Services, 6:30 p.m. CDT, Oct. 8, St. Boniface Parish, Sacred Heart Church, Evansville, for the South Deanery; 7 p.m. EDT, Oct. 9, St. Joseph, Jasper, for the East Deanery; and 6:30 p.m. EDT, Oct. 10, Our Lady of Hope, Washington, for the North Deanery; in response to the clergy sexual-abuse crisis impacting Catholics and the Church across the world, Bishop Joseph M. Siegel will lead these Prayer of Healing and Reparation services; all are welcome to attend any or all of the services.

MASSive Chili Fire, 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13, St. Boniface Parish, Sacred Heart Church, Evansville; all young adults, ages 18-30 are invited to gather with priests and religious for Mass, chili and a fire; bring a friend; for information, contact Father Alex Zenthoefer at azenthofer@evdio.org.

Rosary Rally, 12 p.m., Oct. 13; all are welcome to participate in a nationwide rosary rally on the 101st anniversary of the miracle of the sun in Fatima; Evansville locations include Annunciation Parish – Christ the King Campus, Mater Dei High School, Reitz Memorial High School and St. John the Evangelist, Daylight.

Our Lady’s Queenship in Relation to Her Assumption, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 13, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; presented by Father George Kirwin; $20; register by calling 618-394-6270 or visit snows.org/programs.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend, Oct. 19-21, Our Lady of Fatima Retreat House, Indianapolis; open to all married couples; for information visit www.wwme.org.

Evansville Catholic High Schools Open House; 6-8 p.m., Oct. 25, Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial, Evansville; opportunity for interested students and parents to tours the schools, meet the faculty, learn about programs and financial aid.

Knights of Columbus Father Michael J. McGivney Priests, Deacons and Religious Vocations Appreciation Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 30, Huntingburg Event Center, Huntingburg; special guest speaker, Bishop Joseph M. Siegel; all are welcome; tickets $20, call Steve Luegers at 812-631-4648, for information and tickets.

All Saints Parish Sweepstakes, 11:30 a.m., soup and sandwiches served, 12:30 p.m., drawing, Nov. 4, All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Campus Cafeteria, Evansville; 30 cash prizes ranging from $200 to $2,500 for a total of $10,000 to be given away; tickets $100 each; 200 tickets will be sold; for information, call parish office, 812-423-5209.

Class Reunions

Reitz Memorial Class of 1948, 11:30 a.m., Oct. 20, Reitz Memorial Witting Media Center, Evansville; no cost to attend; reservations necessary by calling Rachel Ketzner 812-474-2943 ext. 3401.

Dinners

Holy Cross Parish Chicken Dinner, 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 7, Holy Cross, Fort Branch; adults/$9.50, children/$4.50; carry out available.

St. John Parish Chicken or Beef Dinner, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Oct. 14, St. John, Daylight; adults/$10, children/$5; carry out available; Country Store and quilt raffle.

WISDOM DAYS! Huntingburg Wisdom Day, Oct. 15, Vincennes Wisdom Day, Oct. 29 and Evansville Wisdom Day, Nov. 5; to register, call Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or visit www.ccevansville.org/family-life.html.

Fundraisers

Steak Dinner and Dance, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. dinner served, Nov. 3, Armstrong Recreation Center, Evansville; dinner, dance, snacks, drinks, silent auction; advance tickets $25, no tickets sold at the door; for tickets or information, call Connie Gries at 812-963-6023; sponsored by Ladies of Charity; proceeds to benefit St. Vincent Day Care Center and Albion Fellows Bacon Center.

Retreats

Joy for the Journey Fall Retreat, Oct. 19-21, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; cost for weekend $175 includes 6 meals, 2 nights lodging, snacks and handouts; commuters $115; Sat. and Sun. only $100; Sat. only $70; pre-registration required at 618-394-6281.

Power of Prayer Women’s Retreat, 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m., Oct. 20, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; open to women of all ages; based on the powerful lessons learned from the Christian movie “The War Room;” no charge to attend, free will offering accepted for lunch; pre-register by text or phone to Donna, 813-719-0908 or Kim, 812-639-5342; retreat facilitated by Kim Kendall, Paraclete CEO Ministries.

Falling in Love, Staying in Love, Oct. 26-28, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky; weekend retreat for married couples presented by authors Jerry Shen and Bridget Brennan (also a married couple); $360/couple includes retreat, meals and overnight accommodations; to register, contact Lisa Sills 270-229-0206 or visit www.ursulinesmsj.org.

Support Groups

Catholic Community Mother’s Group, 9-10:30 a.m., Oct. 17 and Nov. 28, Sts. Peter and Paul, Haubstadt; mothers of all ages meet for a variety of topics, discussion and guest speakers; childcare available; for information, visit catholiccommunitymothers@gmail.com or on Facebook “Catholic Community Mother’s Group.”

Vocations

Come and See Weekend, Oct. 12-14; spend time with other Catholic women, ages 18-40, interested in living their faith and discerning their call to be an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph; no cost; contact Sister Monica Seaton at monica.seaton@maplemount.org or call 270-229-0601.

Come and See Life as a Sister of Providence, Oct 26-28, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; free for single, Catholic women ages 18-42; spend time with sisters in prayer, look at the life of the Sisters of Providence and spend time discerning where God is calling you; register online at www.ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org.

Workshops

Catechetical Methods and Skills Course, various dates and times, presented by the Office of Catechesis of the Diocese of Evansville; learn new approaches to planning lessons, how to lead prayer and classroom management techniques that will help you be a more effective catechist; class is first half of a two-part course; register online at www.evdio.org/catechesis.html; for more information, contact Andie Gunter at agunter@evdio.org or 812-424-5536; cost is $20 and will be billed to your parish or school.

Introduction to Scripture and Catechetical Methods and Skills; The Office of Catechesis is offering courses on Introduction to Scripture and Catechetical Methods and Skills at the Catholic Center and at Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand; while the Catechetical Methods course is geared towards catechists, the Introduction to Scripture course is open to anyone; for more info visit www.evdio.org/catechesis.html.

“On the Call to Holiness in Today’s World,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 10, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; explore Pope Francis’ document during this Special One-Day Event;child care available; RSVP at 812-490-1000 with number attending and number of children if childcare is needed.

“Called and Gifted,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 27, Catholic Center, Evansville; join more than 100,000 Catholics around the world who have begun discerning charisms they have been given — important clues to their God-given mission in life and Holy Spirit empowered tools; cost $40, includes a 1-hour charisms interview; to register or for more information, contact agunter@evdio.org.

Girl Scouts and American Heritage Girls, 9-11:30 a.m., Oct. 27, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; Catholic girls and parents are invited for different levels explaining the guidelines for earning a religious emblem from the Diocese of Evansville and the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry; reservations recommended; for information, contact Lois Schenk at 812-453-1775 or email girlscouts@evdio.org.

Youth and Young Adults

The Identity Project, 1-3 p.m., Sundays in Oct., Holy Redeemer, Evansville; open to all high school youth from Evansville and surrounding communities; program designed to bring young people together while growing deeper in knowledge and faith of God and the Church; for information, visit www.catholicidentityproject.weebly.com/ or contact Identity Project Coordinator rkast@evdio.org.

TEC Weekend, Nov. 10-12; St. Mary, Ireland; Teens Encounter Christ (TEC) three-day experience for young people who are searching for goals, acceptance, meaning and community; for details and application, visit switec.org.

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., weekly through April 28, 2019, Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI Campus, Evansville; no Mass Oct. 7, Nov. 25, Dec. 23 and 30, 2018; Jan. 6 and Mar. 31, 2019.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, weekly through April 17, 2019, basement of Rice Library, USI Campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting,6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration,8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; no meetings Nov. 21, entire month of Dec. 2018, Jan. 2 and Mar. 6, 2019.