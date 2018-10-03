Diocesan Blue, Red And White Masses Are Set

By The Message Staff

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel will celebrate a Blue Mass for first responders, a Red Mass for the legal community and a White Mass for the medical community later this month.

Bishop Siegel will celebrate the Blue Mass at 10 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, Oct. 11, at St. Benedict Cathedral. Annually celebrated on or near the Feast of the Archangels, the Blue Mass is celebrated for all first responders. All are invited to attend, with a special invitation extended to all police, fire, EMTs and other first responders – full-time and part-time – in the diocese.

Bishop Siegel will celebrate the Red Mass at 4:30 p.m. Central Time on Saturday, Oct. 13, at St. Benedict Cathedral. Annually celebrated at the start of the judicial year, the Red Mass prays for guidance from the Holy Spirit for all those who serve justice. All are invited to attend, with a special invitation extended to all judges, attorneys, government and public officials in the diocese.

Bishop Siegel will celebrate the White Mass at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18, the Feast of St. Luke, at St. Benedict Cathedral. Annually celebrated on or near the Feast of St. Luke, the White Mass is offered for all who service in healthcare. All are invited to attend, with a special invitation extended to all doctors, nurses, nurse-practitioners, CNAs and other members of the diocesan healthcare community.