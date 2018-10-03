Praying For Healing And Reparation

By

The Message photo by Tim Lilley

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel lies prostrate before the altar of St. James Church in Haubstadt during the Introductory Rites of the Oct. 1 Prayer Service for Healing and Reparation held in the Diocese of Evansville’s West Deanery. This is the first of four services, one in each diocesan deanery, Bishop Siegel is holding in response to the clergy sexual abuse crisis. The others include: South Deanery – 6:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 8 at St. Boniface Parish’s Sacred Heart Church, 2701 W. Franklin St., Evansville, IN 47712; East Deanery – 7 p.m. ET on Oct. 9 at St. Joseph Parish, 1029 Kundek St., Jasper, IN 47546; and North Deanery – 6:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 10 at Our Lady of Hope Parish, 315 N.E. Third St., Washington, IN 47501. All are welcome.