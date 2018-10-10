Around The Diocese For Oct. 12

Happy Birthday!

Joe Keith, Parish Catechetical Leader at Evansville’s Resurrection Parish, celebrates his birthday on Oct. 18

Father Tom Kessler, pastor of St John the Evangelist Parish in Newburgh, celebrates his birthday on Oct 19.

Father Jason Gries, pastor of Evansville’s Holy Redeemer Parish, celebrates his birthday on Oct 19.

Diocese of Evansville Bishop-Emeritus Gerald A. Gettelfinger celebrates his birthday on Oct. 20.

Deacon David Rice of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Daylight celebrates his birthday on Oct. 23.

St. Meinrad hosts exhibit by Kentucky artist

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery in St Meinrad is hosting an exhibit by Kentucky artist Leslie Nichols. The show will run through Nov. 15.

In this exhibit of portraits called “Textual Portraits,” Nichols is interested in visualizing the historical context of women’s lives and conveying a sense of social heritage. She uses found and original text relevant to the individual portrayed to create the image.

Nichols’ primary medium is a manual typewriter. She also uses alphabet stamps and letterpress printing. The use of text to create portraits suggests that our lives are the creation of our minds and social construction.

Nichols earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Fontbonne University and has a Master of Arts from Western Kentucky University focusing on gender and women’s studies.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website: www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/hours/.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.