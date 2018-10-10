Bulletin Board For Oct. 12

General Interest

Diocesan Red Mass, 4:30 p.m., Oct. 13, St. Benedict Cathedral Parish, Evansville; pray for all those who serve justice with celebrant Bishop Joseph M. Siegel; everyone welcome, with a special invitation extended to all judges, attorneys, government and public officials in the diocese.

MASSive Chili Fire, 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13, St. Boniface Parish, Sacred Heart Church, Evansville; all young adults, ages 18-30 are invited to gather with priests and religious for Mass, chili and a fire; bring a friend; for information, contact Father Alex Zenthoefer at azenthofer@evdio.org.

Rosary Rally, 12 p.m., Oct. 13; all are welcome to participate in a nationwide rosary rally on the 101st anniversary of the miracle of the sun in Fatima; Evansville locations include Annunciation Parish – Christ the King Campus, Mater Dei High School, Reitz Memorial High School and St. John the Evangelist, Daylight.

Our Lady’s Queenship in Relation to Her Assumption, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 13, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; presented by Father George Kirwin; $20; register by calling 618-394-6270 or visit snows.org/programs.

Lady of Lourdes Grotto Tours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 14, 21, 28, St. Boniface Parish, St. Boniface Church, Evansville; no charge volunteer-led tours; private tours can be arranged by calling 812-625-0035.

Monte Cassino Pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Oct. 14, 21, 28, St. Meinrad; St. Meinrad Archabbey’s pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother include hymns, short sermon, rosary procession and Litany of the Blessed Virgin; for information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher, 812-357-6501.

Diocesan White Mass, 6 p.m., Oct. 18, St. Benedict Cathedral Parish, Evansville; pray for all those who serve in healthcare with celebrant Bishop Joseph M. Siegel; everyone welcome, with a special invitation extended to all doctors, nurses, nurse-practitioners, CNAs and other members of the diocesan healthcare community.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend, Oct. 19-21, Our Lady of Fatima Retreat House, Indianapolis; open to all married couples; for information visit www.wwme.org.

Greene County Right to Life Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 20, Knights of Columbus Hall, Linton; tickets $12.50/adults, $6/children (over 6 years), free/children (under 6 years); call St. Peter Parish for tickets, 812-847-7821.

Evansville Catholic High Schools Open House; 6-8 p.m., Oct. 25, Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial, Evansville; opportunity for interested students and parents to tours the schools, meet the faculty, learn about programs and financial aid.

All Souls Day Mass, 2 p.m., Oct. 28, St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Evansville; join us as we pray for all the faithful departed, especially those that were buried in the cemetery this past year.

Knights of Columbus Father Michael J. McGivney Priests, Deacons and Religious Vocations Appreciation Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 30, Huntingburg Event Center, Huntingburg; special guest speaker, Bishop Joseph M. Siegel; all are welcome; tickets $20, call Steve Luegers at 812-631-4648, for information and tickets.

Trivia Night, 5 p.m., doors open, 6 p.m., dinner served, 7 p.m., Trivia begins, Nov. 3, St. Bernard Gymnasium, Rockport; $25/person includes pork chop dinner, entertainment and a night of fun; ages 21 and older only; beer and wine available for purchase; contact parish office with questions and team reservations 812-649-4811.

Piano Concert, 6 p.m., Nov. 3, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky; Dr. Diane Earle, a professor of music and artist in residence at Kentucky Wesleyan College, invites everyone to a free concert.

All Saints Parish Sweepstakes, 11:30 a.m., soup and sandwiches served, 12:30 p.m., drawing, Nov. 4, All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Campus Cafeteria, Evansville; 30 cash prizes ranging from $200 to $2,500 for a total of $10,000 to be given away; tickets $100 each; 200 tickets will be sold; for information, call parish office, 812-423-5209.

Class Reunions

Reitz Memorial Class of 1948, 11:30 a.m., Oct. 20, Reitz Memorial Witting Media Center, Evansville; no cost to attend; reservations necessary by calling Rachel Ketzner 812-474-2943 ext. 3401.

Dinners

Chicken or Beef Dinner, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Oct. 14, St. John, Daylight; adults/$10, children/$5; carry out available; Country Store and quilt raffle.

Harvest Fest Dinner, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 21, St. Joseph School Cafeteria, Vanderburgh County; fried chicken and roasted turkey dinner with all the trimmings; $9/adults, $4/children (12 and under); carry outs available.

Noodle Dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Nov. 2, St. Peter, Linton; chicken and noodles or beef and noodles, green beans, slaw, rolls, dessert and drink; $8/adults, $4/children; carry out available; bake sale.

WISDOM DAYS! Huntingburg Wisdom Day, Oct. 15, Vincennes Wisdom Day, Oct. 29 and Evansville Wisdom Day, Nov. 5; reservations can be made by calling Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or by visiting www.ccevansville.org/family-life.html.

Log Inn Dinner and Bingo, 5 p.m., Nov. 1, The Log Inn, Haubstadt; Log Inn’s famous fried chicken dinner with all the trimmings; $14/person; call for tickets, 812-464-7800; sponsored by SWIRCA, Evansville.

Fundraisers

Pumpkin Patch, Oct. 13-31, Christ the King Church parking lot, Evansville; various shapes and sizes of pumpkins and gourds for sale; 3-7 p.m., weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays; sponsored by Annunciation Parish, K of C, Evansville; proceeds help fund K of C Backpacks for Kids, Special Olympics, Marian Educational Outreach and Gibault Children’s Home.

Divine Mercy Parish Picnic, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Oct. 14, Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony Campus, St. Anthony; dinners, bingo, kid’s games, raffles and country store.

7th Annual Craft Beer Party, 7 p.m., Oct. 20, K of C Hall, Haubstadt; free admission, must be 21 to enter; $10 bottomless cup featuring 20 craft beers; sponsored by Haubstadt Knights of Columbus.

St. Isidore Parish Shoot, Oct. 28, Celestine Community Club, Celestine; dinners, quilts, kid’s activities, ham and beef shoot, bingo and raffle.

Steak Dinner and Dance, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. dinner served, Nov. 3, Armstrong Recreation Center, Evansville; dinner, dance, snacks, drinks, silent auction; advance tickets $25, no tickets sold at the door; for tickets or information, call Connie Gries at 812-963-6023; sponsored by Ladies of Charity; proceeds to benefit St. Vincent Day Care Center and Albion Fellows Bacon Center.

Health

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 18, Alzheimer’s Association, Evansville; learn to decode behavioral messages, identify triggers and learn strategies to help intervene with common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease; registration required by calling 800-272-3900 or visit communityresourcefinder.org.

Retreats

Joy for the Journey Fall Retreat, Oct. 19-21, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; cost for weekend $175 includes 6 meals, 2 nights lodging, snacks and handouts; commuters $115; Sat. and Sun. only $100; Sat. only $70; pre-registration required at 618-394-6281.

Power of Prayer Women’s Retreat, 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m., Oct. 20, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; open to women of all ages; based on the powerful lessons learned from the Christian movie “The War Room;” no charge to attend, free will offering accepted for lunch; pre-register by text or phone to Donna, 813-719-0908 or Kim, 812-639-5342; retreat facilitated by Kim Kendall, Paraclete CEO Ministries.

Falling in Love, Staying in Love, Oct. 26-28, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky; weekend retreat for married couples presented by authors Jerry Shen and Bridget Brennan (also a married couple); $360/couple includes retreat, meals and overnight accommodations; to register, contact Lisa Sills 270-229-0206 or visit www.ursulinesmsj.org.

Yarn Spinners Retreat, Nov. 2-4, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky; for yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking and crochet enthusiasts; for retreat details, contact Debbie Webb, 270-307-1663 or shepherdsprings@gmail.com.

Support Group

Catholic Community Mother’s Group, 9-10:30 a.m., Oct. 17 and Nov. 28, Sts. Peter and Paul, Haubstadt; mothers of all ages meet for a variety of topics, discussion and guest speakers; childcare available; for information, visit catholiccommunitymothers@gmail.com or on Facebook “Catholic Community Mother’s Group.”

Vocations

Come and See Life as a Sister of Providence, Oct 26-28, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; free for single, Catholic women ages 18-42; spend time with sisters in prayer, look at the life of the Sisters of Providence and spend time discerning where God is calling you; register online at www.ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org.

Workshops

Catechetical Methods and Skills Course, various dates and times, presented by the Office of Catechesis of the Diocese of Evansville; learn new approaches to planning lessons, how to lead prayer and classroom management techniques that will help you be a more effective catechist; class is first half of a two-part course; register online at www.evdio.org/catechesis.html; for more information, contact Andie Gunter at agunter@evdio.org or 812-424-5536; cost is $20 and will be billed to your parish or school.

Introduction to Scripture and Catechetical Methods and Skills; The Office of Catechesis is offering courses on Introduction to Scripture and Catechetical Methods and Skills at the Catholic Center and at Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand; while the Catechetical Methods course is geared towards catechists, the Introduction to Scripture course is open to anyone; for more info visit www.evdio.org/catechesis.html.

“Called and Gifted,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 27, Catholic Center, Evansville; join more than 100,000 Catholics around the world who have begun discerning charisms they have been given — important clues to their God-given mission in life and Holy Spirit empowered tools; cost $40, includes a 1-hour charisms interview; to register or for more information, contact agunter@evdio.org.

Girl Scouts and American Heritage Girls, 9-11:30 a.m., Oct. 27, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; Catholic girls and parents are invited for different levels explaining the guidelines for earning a religious emblem from the Diocese of Evansville and the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry; reservations recommended; for information, contact Lois Schenk at 812-453-1775 or email girlscouts@evdio.org.

Youth and Young Adults

The Identity Project, 1-3 p.m., Sundays in Oct., Holy Redeemer, Evansville; open to all high school youth from Evansville and surrounding communities; program designed to bring young people together while growing deeper in knowledge and faith of God and the Church; for information, visit www.catholicidentityproject.weebly.com or contact Identity Project Coordinator rkast@evdio.org.

TEC Weekend, Nov. 10-12; St. Mary, Ireland; Teens Encounter Christ (TEC) three-day experience for young people who are searching for goals, acceptance, meaning and community; for details and application, visit switec.org.

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., weekly through April 28, 2019, Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI Campus, Evansville; no Mass Nov. 25, Dec. 23 and 30, 2018; Jan. 6 and Mar. 31, 2019.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, weekly through April 17, 2019, basement of Rice Library, USI Campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting,6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration,8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; no meetings Nov. 21, entire month of Dec. 2018, Jan. 2 and Mar. 6, 2019.