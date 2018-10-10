WTJW Catholic Radio In Jasper Celebrates Three Years

Steve Leugers of Tri State Catholic Radio opens the anniversary celebration for WTJW Radio in Jasper.

Steve Leugers of Tri State Catholic Radio in Jasper welcomed scores of listeners and supporters to the 3rd Anniversary Celebration for WTJW radio (93.1 FM) on Oct. 6 at St. Joseph Parish’s Kundek Hall in Jasper.

“In the culture we live in, there is a real need for authentic Catholic broadcasting, Leugers said. “We are here to say thank you to all of the people who listen to, pray for and financially support us.”

WTJW – We Trust Jesus’ Word – went on the air in the fall of 2015. The station is an affiliate of the EWTN Global Radio Network. Leugers and Ralph Turpen, the station’s engineering consultant, told the audience that there have been minor technical glitches along the way, but most issues have been mitigated. Turpen also discussed the pending installation of a new antenna array for WTJW, which is expected to improve and extend its coverage.

“In 2017, we added a broadcast of the Divine Mercy Chaplet,” Leugers said. “It airs at 3 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. This year, we implemented live-streaming capability, which enables you – anyone – to listen to WTJW anytime from anywhere using an internet connection.” He mentioned wtjwradio.com and tunein.com as website that offer WTJW live-streaming.

Tune In also offers the free TuneIn app for Apple and Android devices, which makes WTJW programming as close as your cell phone or other digital device.

Dr. David Anders, Director of Education and Lifelong Learning for the Diocese of Birmingham, Ala., and host of EWTN Radio’s “Called to Communion” program, appeared at the anniversary celebration and gave a lively, educational presentation.

“Catholic radio changes lives,” he said. Dr. Anders uses a theological, academic approach to addressing specific objections to the Catholic faith that are raised by his listeners. “The program is on the EWTN Global Radio Network, but our target listeners are non-Catholics. I tell them to ‘hit me with your best shot’ when they offer their reasons for resisting the Catholic faith. I use an academic, theological approach that helps people make sense of the mystery of our faith.”