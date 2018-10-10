Prayer Services Continue

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel places incense in a bowl at the altar of Sacred Heart Church in Evansville during the Oct. 8 Prayer Service for Healing and Reparation for the Diocese of Evansville’s South Deanery. St. Boniface Parish hosted the service, the second of four held across the diocese. The first occurred on Oct. 1 at St. James Parish in Haubstadt. Bishop Siegel also led services on Oct. 9 at St. Joseph Parish in Jasper for the East Deanery and Oct. 10 at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Washington for the North Deanery.