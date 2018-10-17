Around The Diocese For Oct. 19

Jenna Seng, Pre-K through Grade 2 principal at Holy Trinity School in Jasper, celebrates her birthday on Oct. 27.

Deacon Dan DeCastra of Good Shepherd Parish in Evansville celebrates his birthday on Oct. 28.

Rose Obert, Parish Catechetical Leader at St. Bernard Parish in Snake Run, celebrates her birthday on Oct. 28.

Six join Saint Meinrad Board of Overseers

The Board of Overseers for Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology has added five new members and a returning member to the advisory board.

The board advises President-Rector Benedictine Father Denis Robinson on matters related to the school’s programs and performance, and addresses strategic questions related to the future of the school. Each member serves a three-year term.

New members joining the board are Esi Bani of Louisville, Ky., Frances Brown of Louisville, Victor Neff of Indianapolis, William Payne Jr. of Louisville and Deneen Plessala of Mobile, Ala. M. Diane Murphy of New Albany, Ind., is rejoining the board.

Gregory Perkins is 2018 Distinguished Alumnus of Holy Cross School in Fort Branch

The Holy Cross Association of Alumni and Friends presented its 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award to Gregory Perkins. HCAFF President Sue Harrell presented the award to Perkins during Mass on September 16 as part of Holy Cross Parish’s Annual Celebration Weekend, which is always the closest weekend to the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on Sept. 14.

The award is given to a Holy Cross School graduate who has been recognized by their parishioners as living exemplary Catholic lives. It has been presented since 1997 in an effort to provide inspiration to others and to give thanks to God for the Catholic faith as represented by the life of the individual.

To be considered, a person must have been graduated from high school for at least 15 years, demonstrated support for Catholic education, live according to the teachings of the Catholic Church and be a positive Catholic influence in the community.

Perkins attended Holy Cross School for Grades One through Eight. He has whole-heartedly dedicated his life to serving the parish, school students and community. He has served on several parish commissions, committees and ministries.

He has assisted with the RCIA program and church decorating duties. He is an usher, sings in the church choir and unlocks the church each morning. He helps at parish chicken dinners and funeral dinners, and serves on the Casino Night committee.

Perkins also is an active member of Right of Life of Gibson County. He does any big or small jobs behind the scenes as a quiet supporter of Holy Cross Parish. Quoting from a nomination form, “He comes to help wherever needed, and basically helps out on all fundraisers and anywhere he is needed.”

Quoting another nomination form, “He is humble, and leads his life as a humble servant of our Parish and Community. He lives the Gospels.”

Perkins received a framed certificate and a special cross form the HCAAF. Members of the parish congratulated him at a reception following the Mass in the school cafeteria. His name is engraved on the Holy Cross Distinguished Alumni Plaque displayed at the front entrance of Holy Cross School. Congratulations Greg!