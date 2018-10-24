Around The Diocese For Oct. 26

By

Around the Diocese

Happy Birthday!

Father Kenneth Betz, senior associate pastor of St. James Parish, Haubstadt, celebrates his birthday on Oct. 31.

Dr. Daryl Hagan, Diocese of Evansville superintendent of schools, celebrates his birthday on Oct. 31.

Martha Craig, principal of Corpus Christi School, Evansville, celebrates her birthday on Oct. 31.

Marty Horning, parish catechetical leader at St. John the Baptist Parish, Newburgh, celebrates her birthday on Nov. 3.

Father Henry Kuykendall, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Nov. 4.

Father Tim Tenbarge, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Nov. 4.

Father Eugene Schmitt, pastor of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, Celestine, celebrates his birthday on Nov. 5.

Deacon William Consely of St.John the Evangelist Parish, Loogootee, celebrates his birthday on Nov. 5.

Martha Schmitt, parish catechetical leader at St. Mary Parish, Ireland, celebrates her birthday on Nov. 5.

BOOK IT!® program includes Corpus Christi principal

Corpus Christi School Principal Martha Craig will spend the day reading on Nov. 5 as part of the BOOK IT!® Program organized by Pizza Hut® to celebrate National Young Readers Week, which is Nov. 5-9.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. and continuing until 2:15 p.m., Craig will read in all of the Corpus Christi classrooms; on the playground; in front of school; on the intercom; and in the cafeteria.

Pizza Hut® and the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress co-founded the program to raise awareness for the importance of literacy and generate a passion for reading among young people. One lucky principal will win Kate DiCamillo books for their entire school. Each K-6 grade student in the winner’s school will go home with their very own new book just in time for winter break.