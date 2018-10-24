Bulletin Board For Oct. 26

General Interest

Lady of Lourdes Grotto Tours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 28, St. Boniface Parish, St. Boniface Church, Evansville; no charge volunteer-led tours; private tours can be arranged by calling 812-625-0035.

Monte Cassino Pilgrimages, 2 p.m., Oct. 28, St. Meinrad; St. Meinrad Archabbey’s pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother include hymns, short sermon, rosary procession and Litany of the Blessed Virgin; for information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501.

All Souls Day Mass, 2 p.m., Oct. 28, St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Evansville; join us as we pray for all the faithful departed, especially those that were buried in the cemetery this past year.

Knights of Columbus Father Michael J. McGivney Priests, Deacons and Religious Vocations Appreciation Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 30, Huntingburg Event Center, Huntingburg; special guest speaker, Bishop Joseph M. Siegel; all are welcome; tickets $20, call Steve Luegers at 812-631-4648, for information and tickets.

Trivia Night, 5 p.m., doors open, 6 p.m., dinner served, 7 p.m., Trivia begins, Nov. 3, St. Bernard Gymnasium, Rockport; $25/person includes pork chop dinner, entertainment and a night of fun; ages 21 and older only; beer and wine available for purchase; contact parish office with questions and team reservations 812-649-4811.

Piano Concert, 6 p.m., Nov. 3, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky; Dr. Diane Earle, a professor of music and artist in residence at Kentucky Wesleyan College, invites everyone to a free concert.

All Saints Parish Sweepstakes, 11:30 a.m., soup and sandwiches served, 12:30 p.m., drawing, Nov. 4, All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Campus Cafeteria, Evansville; 30 cash prizes ranging from $200 to $2,500 for a total of $10,000 to be given away; tickets $100 each; 200 tickets will be sold; for information, call parish office at 812-423-5209.

Mega BINGO, doors open 11 a.m., BINGO begins 1:30 p.m., Nov. 4, Highland Woods Community Center, Vincennes; must be 18 or older to attend; over $10,000 in prizes will be given away; food and drinks available; hosted by Vincennes Catholic Schools.

Ladies Card Party, 6 p.m., Nov. 7, St. Philip, Posey County; tasting table, quilt raffle, Chinese Auction; $3 admission, must be 18 to enter; for information, call Kelli, at 812-431-2036; sponsored by St. Philip Ladies Club.

Tap and Cork Festival, 6-9 p.m., Nov. 10, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; limited edition pint glass, live indoor entertainment and all tastings are included in ticket price; $30/advance tickets, $40/tickets at the door; must be 21 and show valid ID to enter; for tickets, call parish office at 812-424-8344.

Holiday Art Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 10, Patchwork Central, Evansville; unique handmade gifts by local artists; for information, call 812-424-2735.

Veterans Celebration, 11 a.m. Mass, Nov. 11, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh, followed by catered chicken dinner, music and program to celebrate all veterans; $5/person, veterans free; reservations are necessary by calling parish office at 812-490-1000.

Annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 11, St. Boniface School Gym, Evansville; food, raffle, chances, sweets and rummage.

Kirby Stailey Concert, 7 p.m., Nov. 16, St. Isidore Parish, St. Peter Celestine Church, Celestine; all are invited to free concert to celebrate the 175th anniversary of when St. Peter Celestine Church and the town of Celestine was platted.

Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial High Schools Tradition Lottery, 12 monthly drawings, 4 winners each month, prizes valued from $500 to $10,000; tickets $100 each; for information, visit www. Traditionlottery.org or call 812-474-2943.

St. Martin I Parish 52-week Cash Raffle, weekly drawing for $500 prize; tickets $52 each; for information, call 812-649-4811.

Teen Volunteer Program, various days and times, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; teens ages 12-18 are invited to share their time and talent with the retired Sisters; activities include games, exercise, baking, attending Mass and more; for schedule of dates, times and registration details, contact Sister Joni at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.

Class Reunions

Rex Mundi Reunion Class of 1968, 6-11 p.m., Nov. 24, Tropicana Executive Conference Center, Evansville; for information or reservations, email rexmundiclass68@gmail.com or call Donna at 812-459-3579; reservations due Nov. 3.

Dinners

Noodle Dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Nov. 2, St. Peter, Linton; chicken and noodles or beef and noodles, green beans, slaw, rolls, dessert and drink; $8/adults, $4/children; carry out available; bake sale.

Chicken Dinner, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 4, St. Joseph, Princeton; fried chicken dinner with all the trimmings and homemade desserts; $9/adults, $4/children ages 3-10; carry out available; basket raffle and half pot drawing.

55

WISDOM DAYS! Vincennes Wisdom Day, Oct. 29 and Evansville Wisdom Day, Nov. 5; reservations can be made by calling Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or by visiting www.ccevansville.org/family-life.html.

Log Inn Dinner and Bingo, 5 p.m., Nov. 1, The Log Inn, Haubstadt; Log Inn’s famous fried chicken dinner with all the trimmings; $14/person; call for tickets, 812-464-7800; sponsored by SWIRCA, Evansville.

Fundraisers

Pumpkin Patch, throughOct. 31, Christ the King Church parking lot, Evansville; various shapes and sizes of pumpkins and gourds for sale; 3-7 p.m., weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays; sponsored by Annunciation Parish, K of C, Evansville; proceeds help fund K of C Backpacks for Kids, Special Olympics, Marian Educational Outreach and Gibault Children’s Home.

Burgoo Sale, 7 a.m-noon, Oct. 28, St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County, 6202 W. St. Joseph Road, Evansville; St. Joe Men’s Club will be selling Burgoo for $15 per gallon; containers provided; call the parish office at 812-963-3273 for more information.

St. Isidore Parish Shoot, Oct. 28, Celestine Community Club, Celestine; dinners, quilts, kid’s activities, ham and beef shoot, bingo and raffle.

Steak Dinner and Dance, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. dinner served, Nov. 3, Armstrong Recreation Center, Evansville; dinner, dance, snacks, drinks, silent auction; advance tickets $25, no tickets sold at the door; for tickets or information, call Connie Gries at 812-963-6023; sponsored by Ladies of Charity; proceeds to benefit St. Vincent Day Care Center and Albion Fellows Bacon Center.

Dressing Fundraiser, order by Nov. 5, pick-up 6-9 p.m., Nov. 9 or 8-10 a.m., Nov 10; St. James, Haubstadt; $20 per gallon bucket; to order, call St. James School at 812-867-2661 or visit www.stjameshaubstadt.com.

Soup Supper, 4-6:30 p.m., Nov. 6, Sts. Peter and Paul, Haubstadt; chicken noodle and chili soups, desserts, drinks; dine in or carry-out; $3/bowl, $15/gallon; to benefit Right to Life of Gibson County; sponsored by Sts. Peter and Paul Pro-Life Committee; for information, contact Mary at 812-768-6406.

Ready-to-bake Dressing Sale, order by Nov. 12, pick-up 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Nov. 17 or 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Nov. 18, St. Boniface Parish, Evansville; $8 per half gallon; to order, call parish office at 812-423-1721 or email stboniface@evdio.org.

Ready-to-bake Dressing Sale, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., pick-up Nov. 17, St. Wendel School, St. Wendel; to order, call Rita at 812-963-5637.

Health

“Know Your Parkinson’s,” 10:30 a.m., Nov. 3, Deaconess Gateway, Newburgh; Kelly Arny, MSSW, outreach coordinator at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, will address motor and non-motor symptoms and how to effectively engage with doctors; no charge; group meeting schedule can be found at www.pasats.org or by calling 812-450-6000.

Retreats

Yarn Spinners Retreat, Nov. 2-4, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky; for yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking and crochet enthusiasts; for retreat details, contact Debbie Webb, 270-307-1663 or shepherdsprings@gmail.com.

Workshops

“Called and Gifted,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 27, Catholic Center, Evansville; join more than 100,000 Catholics around the world who have begun discerning charisms they have been given — important clues to their God-given mission in life and Holy Spirit empowered tools; cost $40, includes a 1-hour charisms interview; to register or for more information, contact agunter@evdio.org.

Girl Scouts and American Heritage Girls, 9-11:30 a.m., Oct. 27, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; Catholic girls and parents are invited for different levels explaining the guidelines for earning a religious emblem from the Diocese of Evansville and the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry; reservations recommended; for information, contact Lois Schenk at 812-453-1775 or email girlscouts@evdio.org.

Youth and Young Adults

Young Adult Adoration, 5-6 p.m., Nov. 5, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; followed by fellowship at Acapulco, Newburgh; single and married young adults, ages 19-39 are invited; for information, call Charlene at 812-449-8559.

TEC Weekend, Nov. 10-12; St. Mary, Ireland; Teens Encounter Christ (TEC) three-day experience for young people who are searching for goals, acceptance, meaning and community; for details and application, visit switec.org.

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., weekly through April 28, 2019, Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI Campus, Evansville; no Mass Nov. 25, Dec. 23 and 30, 2018; Jan. 6 and Mar. 31, 2019.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, weekly through April 17, 2019, basement of Rice Library, USI Campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting,6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration,8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; no meetings Nov. 21, entire month of Dec. 2018, Jan. 2 and Mar. 6, 2019.