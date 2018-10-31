Bulletin Board For Nov. 2

By

Send information to Bulletin Board at least 10 days prior to publishing date. Entries may be repeated if space permits; entries may be edited; all times listed are local times.

Mail information to Bulletin Board, P.O. Box 4169, Evansville, IN 47724-0169; e-mail message@evdio.org.

General Interest

Trivia Night, 5 p.m., doors open, 6 p.m., dinner served, 7 p.m., Trivia begins, Nov. 3, St. Bernard Gymnasium, Rockport; $25/person includes pork chop dinner, entertainment and a night of fun; ages 21 and older only; beer and wine available for purchase; contact parish office with questions and team reservations 812-649-4811.

Piano Concert, 6 p.m., Nov. 3, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; Dr. Diane Earle, a professor of music and artist in residence at Kentucky Wesleyan College, invites everyone to a free concert.

All Saints Parish Sweepstakes, 11:30 a.m., soup and sandwiches served, 12:30 p.m., drawing, Nov. 4, All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Campus Cafeteria, Evansville; 30 cash prizes ranging from $200 to $2,500 for a total of $10,000 to be given away; tickets $100 each; 200 tickets will be sold; for information, call parish office at 812-423-5209.

Mega BINGO, doors open 11 a.m., BINGO begins 1:30 p.m., Nov. 4, Highland Woods Community Center, Vincennes; must be 18 or older to attend; over $10,000 in prizes will be given away; food and drinks available; hosted by Vincennes Catholic Schools.

Ladies Card Party, 6 p.m., Nov. 7, St. Philip, Posey County; tasting table, quilt raffle, Chinese Auction; $3 admission, must be 18 to enter; for information, call Kelli at 812-431-2036; sponsored by St. Philip Ladies Club.

Tap and Cork Festival, 6-9 p.m., Nov. 10, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; limited edition pint glass, live indoor entertainment and all tastings are included in ticket price; $30/advance tickets, $40/tickets at the door; must be 21 and show valid ID to enter; for tickets, call parish office at 812-424-8344.

Holiday Art Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 10, Patchwork Central, Evansville; unique handmade gifts by local artists; for information, call 812-424-2735.

Parish Mission, 6:30 p.m., each night, Nov. 11-14, St. Matthew, Mount Vernon; topics include “Why go to Confession?” (Nov. 11), “Evangelization” (Nov. 12), “Christian Responsibility” (Nov. 13), and “Marriage and Family” (Nov. 14); mission will be facilitated by Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers; all are welcome.

Veterans Celebration, 11 a.m. Mass, Nov. 11, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; blessing, catered chicken dinner, music and program to celebrate all veterans; $5/person, veterans free; reservations are due by Nov. 4 by calling Charlene at 812-449-8559.

Annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 11, St. Boniface School Gym, Evansville; food, raffle, chances, sweets and rummage.

Prayer Service for Veterans, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 14, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; retreat for a day of prayer in tribute to Veterans; Rev. Pat Dolan, chaplain and veteran of Louisville, will facilitate the retreat; no cost and lunch will be provided; register by calling Lisa Sills at 270-229-0206 or visit www.ursulinemsj.org.

Kirby Stailey Concert, 7 p.m., Nov. 16, St. Isidore Parish, St. Peter Celestine Church, Celestine; all are invited to free concert to celebrate the 175th anniversary of when St. Peter Celestine Church and the town of Celestine was platted.

Christkindlmarkt, Nov. 17-18, Ferdinand; German heritage market featuring handcrafts, antiques, food, wine, entertainment, concert, tours of Monastery Immaculate Conception; for information, visit www.ferdinandchristkindlmarkt.com or call 800-968-4578.

Girl’s Day Out, 11:30 a.m., Nov. 17, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; lunch and quarter auction; $25/person; reservations required; call 618-397-6700 or visit www.snows.org/girlsdayout.

Feast of Our Lady of Providence, 11 a.m., Nov. 17, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Mass and special blessing for families, all are welcome; for information, call 812-535-2952.

Breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m., Nov. 18, St. James, Haubstadt; breakfast, photos with Santa, shopping; $6/adults, $4/children ages 5-12, 4 and under free.

Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial High Schools Tradition Lottery, 12 monthly drawings, 4 winners each month, prizes valued from $500 to $10,000; tickets $100 each; for information, visit www. Traditionlottery.org or call 812-474-2943.

St. Martin I Parish 52-week Cash Raffle, weekly drawing for $500 prize; tickets $52 each; for information, call 812-649-4811.

Teen Volunteer Program, various days and times, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; teens ages 12-18 are invited to share their time and talent with the retired Sisters; activities include games, exercise, baking, attending Mass and more; for schedule of dates, times and registration details, contact Sister Joni at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.

Class Reunions

Rex Mundi Reunion Class of 1968, 6-11 p.m., Nov. 24, Tropicana Executive Conference Center, Evansville; for information or reservations, email rexmundiclass68@gmail.com or call Donna at 812-459-3579; reservations due Nov. 3.

Dinners

Noodle Dinner, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Nov. 2, St. Peter, Linton; chicken and noodles or beef and noodles, green beans, slaw, rolls, dessert and drink; $8/adults, $4/children; carry out available; bake sale.

Chicken Dinner, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 4, St. Joseph, Princeton; fried chicken dinner with all the trimmings and homemade desserts; $9/adults, $4/children ages 3-10; carry out available; basket raffle and half pot drawing.

Supper and Silent Auction, 4-8:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Schnellville Community Club, Schnellville; turkey or pork roast, dressing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, slaw, dessert and drink; $9/adults, $5/children; silent auction and dressing sale; sponsored by Divine Mercy Parish.

Chicken Dinner, starting at 10:30 a.m., Nov. 11, Sts. Peter and Paul, Haubstadt; fried chicken dinner with all the trimmings; $10/adults, $5/children 10 and under; carry-outs available; non-perishable food items will be collected at the door for the Lord’s Pantry; sponsored by Sts. Peter and Paul Outreach Committee.

Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, starting at 10:30 a.m., Nov. 18, K of C Hall, Haubstadt; chicken dinner with all the trimmings and dessert; $10/adults, $5/children (10 and younger); carry out available.

55

Evansville Wisdom Day, Nov. 5; reservations can be made by calling Catholic Charities at 812-423-5456 or by visiting www.ccevansville.org/family-life.html.

Fundraisers

Steak Dinner and Dance, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. dinner served, Nov. 3, Armstrong Recreation Center, Evansville; dinner, dance, snacks, drinks, silent auction; advance tickets $25, no tickets sold at the door; for tickets or information, call Connie Gries at 812-963-6023; sponsored by Ladies of Charity; proceeds to benefit St. Vincent Day Care Center and Albion Fellows Bacon Center.

Dressing Fundraiser, order by Nov. 5, pick-up 6-9 p.m., Nov. 9 or 8-10 a.m., Nov. 10; St. James, Haubstadt; $20 per gallon bucket; to order, call St. James School at 812-867-2661 or visit www.stjameshaubstadt.com.

Soup Supper, 4-6:30 p.m., Nov. 6, Sts. Peter and Paul, Haubstadt; chicken noodle and chili soups, desserts, drinks; dine in or carry-out; $3/bowl, $15/gallon; to benefit Right to Life of Gibson County; sponsored by Sts. Peter and Paul Pro-Life Committee; for information, contact Mary at 812-768-6406.

Holiday Art Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 10, Patchwork Central, Evansville; unique handmade gifts by local artists; for information, call 812-424-2735.

Ready-to-bake Dressing Sale, order by Nov. 12, pick-up 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Nov. 17 or 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Nov. 18, St. Boniface, Evansville; $8 per half gallon; to order, call parish office at 812-423-1721 or email stboniface@evdio.org.

Ready-to-bake Dressing Sale, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., pick-up Nov. 17, St. Wendel School, St. Wendel; to order, call Rita at 812-963-5637.

Health

“Know Your Parkinson’s,” 10:30 a.m., Nov. 3, Deaconess Gateway, Newburgh; Kelly Arny, MSSW, outreach coordinator at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, will address motor and non-motor symptoms and how to effectively engage with doctors; no charge; group meeting schedule can be found at www.pasats.org or by calling 812-450-6000.

Retreats

Yarn Spinners Retreat, Nov. 2-4, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; for yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking and crochet enthusiasts; for retreat details, contact Debbie Webb, 270-307-1663 or shepherdsprings@gmail.com.

Pope Francis and Prayer Retreat, 6:30 p.m., Nov. 16 – after lunch, Nov. 18, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; presenter Father Joe Merkt will explore the Pope’s new Apostolic Exhortation on the Universal Call to Holiness; $180/overnight participants, $130/commuters; register by calling Lisa Sills at 270-229-0206 or visit www.ursulinemsj.org.

Youth and Young Adults

Young Adult Adoration, 5-6 p.m., Nov. 5, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; followed by fellowship at Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, Newburgh; single and married young adults, ages 19-39 are invited; for information, call Charlene at 812-449-8559.

TEC Weekend, Nov. 10-12; St. Mary, Ireland; Teens Encounter Christ (TEC) three-day experience for young people who are searching for goals, acceptance, meaning and community; for details and application, visit switec.org.

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., weekly through April 28, 2019, Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI Campus, Evansville; no Mass Nov. 25, Dec. 23 and 30, 2018; Jan. 6 and Mar. 31, 2019.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, weekly through April 17, 2019, basement of Rice Library, USI Campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting,6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration,8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; no meetings Nov. 21, entire month of Dec. 2018, Jan. 2 and Mar. 6, 2019.