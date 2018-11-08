Around The Diocese For Nov. 9

Happy Birthday!

Matt Moore, principal of Annunciation Catholic School’s Christ the King Campus in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Nov. 14.

Father Chris Forler, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Daylight, celebrates his birthday on Nov.16.

Janice Jones, principal of Rivet Middle and High School in Vincennes, celebrates her birthday on Nov. 16.

Deacon Thomas Lambert of St. Clement Parish in Boonville celebrates his birthday on Nov. 19.

Father Joseph Ziliak, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Nov. 20.

Happy Anniversary!

Deacon David McDaniel of Holy Family Parish in Jasper was ordained on Nov. 18, 2006.