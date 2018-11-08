Bulletin Board For November 9

By

Send information to Bulletin Board at least 10 days prior to publishing date. Entries may be repeated if space permits; entries may be edited; all times listed are local times.

Mail information to Bulletin Board, P.O. Box 4169, Evansville, IN 47724-0169; e-mail message@evdio.org.

General Interest

Tap and Cork Festival, 6-9 p.m., Nov. 10, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; limited edition pint glass, live indoor entertainment and all tastings are included in ticket price; $30/advance tickets, $40/tickets at the door; must be 21 and show valid ID to enter; for tickets, call parish office at 812-424-8344.

Annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 11, St. Boniface School Gym, Evansville; food, raffle, chances, sweets and rummage.

Parish Mission, 6:30 p.m., each night, Nov. 11-14, St. Matthew, Mount Vernon; topics include “Why go to Confession?” (Nov. 11), “Evangelization” (Nov. 12), “Christian Responsibility” (Nov. 13), and “Marriage and Family” (Nov. 14); mission will be facilitated by Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers; all are welcome.

Prayer Service for Veterans, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 14, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; retreat for a day of prayer in tribute to Veterans; Rev. Pat Dolan, chaplain and veteran of Louisville, will facilitate the retreat; no cost and lunch will be provided; register by calling Lisa Sills at 270-229-0206 or visit www.ursulinemsj.org.

Kirby Stailey Concert, 7 p.m., Nov. 16, St. Isidore Parish, St. Peter Celestine Church, Celestine; all are invited to free concert to celebrate the 175th anniversary of when St. Peter Celestine Church and the Town of Celestine was platted.

Garage Sale, 7:30-11 a.m., Nov. 17, St. Theresa School Gymnasium, Evansville; classroom, office and cafeteria furniture, equipment and general merchandise, lockers and church pews; no early birds; cash only; sponsored by Catholic Charities.

Christkindlmarkt, Nov. 17-18, Ferdinand; German heritage market featuring handcrafts, antiques, food, wine, entertainment, concert, tours of Monastery Immaculate Conception; for information, visit www.ferdinandchristkindlmarkt.com or call 800-968-4578.

Girl’s Day Out, 11:30 a.m., Nov. 17, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; lunch and quarter auction; $25/person; reservations required; call 618-397-6700 or visit www.snows.org/girlsdayout.

Feast of Our Lady of Providence, 11 a.m., Nov. 17, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Mass and special blessing for families, all are welcome; for information, call 812-535-2952.

Breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m., Nov. 18, St. James, Haubstadt; breakfast, photos with Santa, shopping; $6/adults, $4/children ages 5-12, 4 and under free.

Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial High Schools Tradition Lottery, 12 monthly drawings, 4 winners each month, prizes valued from $500 to $10,000; tickets $100 each; for information, visit www. Traditionlottery.org or call 812-474-2943.

St. Martin I Parish 52-week Cash Raffle, weekly drawing for $500 prize; tickets $52 each; for information, call 812-649-4811.

Teen Volunteer Program, various days and times, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; teens ages 12-18 are invited to share their time and talent with the retired Sisters; activities include games, exercise, baking, attending Mass and more; for schedule of dates, times and registration details, contact Sister Joni at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org..

Dinners

Supper and Silent Auction, 4-8:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Schnellville Community Club, Schnellville; turkey or pork roast, dressing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, slaw, dessert and drink; $9/adults, $5/children; silent auction and dressing sale; sponsored by Divine Mercy Parish.

Chicken Dinner, starting at 10:30 a.m., Nov. 11, Sts. Peter and Paul, Haubstadt; fried chicken dinner with all the trimmings; $10/adults, $5/children 10 and under; carry-outs available; non-perishable food items will be collected at the door for the Lord’s Pantry; sponsored by Sts. Peter and Paul Outreach Committee.

Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, starting at 10:30 a.m., Nov. 18, K of C Hall, Haubstadt; chicken dinner with all the trimmings and dessert; $10/adults, $5/children (10 and younger); carry out available.

Fundraisers

Holiday Art Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 10, Patchwork Central, Evansville; unique handmade gifts by local artists; for information, call 812-424-2735.

Euchre Sunday, 1 p.m., Nov. 11 (2nd Sunday each month), All Saints, Cannelburg; $5 per player; prize money will be determined based upon attendance; for information, contact Mike Morris at 812-486-8332.

Dressing Fundraiser, order by Nov. 11, pick-up 5-6 p.m., Nov. 18 or 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Nov. 18, St. Philip Hall, St. Philip, Posey County; $7/half gallon, $13/gallon; to order call parish office at 812-985-2275; sponsored by St. Philip Ladies Club.

Ready-to-Bake Dressing Sale, order by Nov. 12, pick-up 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Nov. 17 or 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Nov. 18, St. Boniface, Evansville; $8 per half gallon; to order, call parish office at 812-423-1721 or email stboniface@evdio.org.

Ready-to-Bake Dressing Sale, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., pick-up Nov. 17, St. Wendel School, St. Wendel; to order, call Rita at 812-963-5637.

Retreat

Pope Francis and Prayer Retreat, 6:30 p.m., Nov. 16 – after lunch, Nov. 18, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; presenter Father Joe Merkt will explore the Pope’s new Apostolic Exhortation on the Universal Call to Holiness; $180/overnight participants, $130/commuters; register by calling Lisa Sills at 270-229-0206 or visit www.ursulinemsj.org.

Spiritual GrowthMindfulness and Meditation, 2-4 p.m., Nov. 18, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; join Sisters Jan Craven and Paula Damiano in practicing mindfulness (mindful walking, candle meditation and mindfulness in nature); no cost to attend; for information, call 812-535-2952.

Unbound Seminar and Healing Mass, Nov. 18, Holy Family, Jasper, 1-3 p.m., Learn 5 Biblical Keys to Inner Healing through the Model of the Unbound Prayer Minister; Praise and worship 3:30 p.m., Mass 4 p.m., Father Noel Mueller, celebrant; for more information, visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org or call John 812-639-7055; to register for free seminar, text or call Kim at 812-639-5342; all are welcome to both events.

Youth and Young Adults

TEC Weekend, Nov. 10-12; St. Mary, Ireland; Teens Encounter Christ (TEC) three-day experience for young people who are searching for goals, acceptance, meaning and community; for details and application, visit switec.org.

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., weekly through April 28, 2019, Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI Campus, Evansville; no Mass Nov. 25, Dec. 23 and 30, 2018; Jan. 6 and Mar. 31, 2019; on Nov. 18 Mass celebrant Father Alex Zenthoefer.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year; on Nov. 16 Sister Michelle Laisel will speak on human trafficking.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, weekly through April 17, 2019, basement of Rice Library, USI Campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting,6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration,8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; no meetings Nov. 21, entire month of Dec. 2018, Jan. 2 and Mar. 6, 2019.