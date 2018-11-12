Father Kenneth Herr Dies On Nov. 12

Father Kenneth H. Herr

Father Kenneth H. Herr, 77, died on Nov. 12, 2018, in Evansville. He was a retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville.

Father Herr was born in Warrick County on Jan. 13, 1941, to the late Herbert and Leona (Welte) Herr. He attended St. Meinrad College in St. Meinrad and Collegium Canisianum Seminary and University in Innsbruck, Austria. He was ordained to the priesthood on March 2, 1968, by Bishop Paul Rusch of Innsbruck, Austria, and celebrated his 50th jubilee as a priest this year.

His priestly assignments included Associate, St. Joseph Parish, Evansville, 1968, with additional duties as a teacher at Reitz Memorial High School, 1969; Associate, St. Agnes Parish, Evansville, and teacher, Rex Mundi High School, Evansville, 1970; Associate, St. Wendel Parish, St. Wendel, and teacher, Mater Dei High School, Evansville, 1973; full-time teacher, Mater Dei High School, with weekend pastoral service at St. Matthew Parish, Mount Vernon, and St. Philip Parish, Posey County, 1975; Administrator St. Rupert Parish, Red Brush, while continuing full-time teaching at Mater Dei, 1976; Pastor, Good Shepherd Parish, Evansville, 1983; full-time teacher and chaplain, Reitz Memorial High School, 1983; Sacramental Minister, St. John the Apostle Parish, Evansville, while continuing as chaplain at Reitz Memorial, 1996; service to St. John the Apostle concludes, continue as chaplain of Reitz Memorial, 1999; Pastor, St. Boniface Parish, Evansville, continue as chaplain of Reitz Memorial, 2004; service to Reitz Memorial concludes, continue as Pastor of St. Boniface, 2008; retired from full-time pastoral ministry, 2014; Administrator Pro Tempore, St. Mary Parish, Sullivan and St. Joan of Arc Parish, Jasonville, 2015; service to St. Mary and St. Joan of Arc concludes, 2016.

Father Herr’s other responsibilities included service as Assistant Commissioner, Youth Affairs Commission, 1970; Diocesan Chaplain of Boy Scouts, 1972; Priests’ Senate, 1979; and Diocesan Consultor, 1979. He was also very active in the Cursillo movement in the diocese.

Father Herr loved nature; fishing, hunting, spending time at Lake Barkley with his family and friends and snow skiing in his younger years. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and teaching others to play as well.

Survivors include three sisters: Bernice Tieken of Fishers, Ind., Benedictine Sister Donna Marie Herr of Evansville, and Donna (Leo) Anslinger of Haubstadt; one brother, Ray (Jane) Herr of St. Wendel; five nieces: Carole (Bill) Sehnert, Debbie (Scott) Stiffler, Janelle (Clint) Weatherholt, Tina (Brent) Lamey and Amanda (Mitch) Happe; three nephews: Todd (Michelle) Anslinger, Chris (Amy) Herr and Ryan (Becca) Anslinger; and 25 great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Father Herr was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, David Tieken.

Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST on Sunday Nov. 18 at Pierre Funeral Home, 2601 W. Franklin St., Evansville, IN 47712. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m.

Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. CST on Monday Nov. 19 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 418 N. Wabash Avenue, Evansville, IN 47712. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. CST at St. Boniface Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Evansville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand.

Condolences may be made online at www.pierrefuneralhome.com.