Reading: Food For The Soul

By Kristine Schroeder

The idea for this column first occurred a few months ago, and then popped into my mind again the other evening. Following my usual nightly routine, I picked up the book I had been reading, “Benedict’s Way,” and encountered this quote by John Wesley: “It cannot be that people should grow in grace unless they give themselves to reading. A reading people will always be a knowing people.” The Spirit spoke.

Reading has always been a passion for me, but only in the past few years have I spent as much time absorbing spiritual literature as I do secular. Because it has been a faith-deepening experience, I want to share some of my current favorite books. Hopefully, you might enjoy one or two. Maybe, you will share some of your inspirational books with me as well.

For many years I had set my sights on “Seven Story Mountain” by Thomas Merton. Being a “local” monk (he lived at Gethsemani in Kentucky), Merton’s adult conversion from an atheistic, secular life to that of a Trappist monk intrigued me. While the autobiography was slow at times, Merton’s journey reassures Christians that all the detours encountered in our lives are part of God’s unique plan for us on our road to the ultimate goal: heaven. Merton’s example reminds us to listen with our hearts instead of our heads, then bravely place our trust in God’s plan, not ours (a daily challenge).

As young Catholics, many of us had a book of saints. Each holy person’s life was condensed into 4 or 5 paragraphs (often with Hollywood style pictures). “Mystics & Miracles: True Stories of Lives Touched by God.” by Bert Ghezzi,presents in a similar (but much more detailed) format the lives of 24 worthy saints, some well-known, some not.

“Saint John Paul the Great: HisFive Loves,”by Jason Evert and “Mother Teresa of Calcutta”by Leo Maasburg are biographies that depict clearly and honestly the lives and struggles of two extraordinary modern day saints. Both persons are glowing examples of how God uses the difficulties in our lives for the greater good of the world if we accept His will.

If you are looking for short, inspirational reads, “Benedict’s Way: an ancient monk’s insights for a balanced life,”by Pratt and Homan, OSB, and Praise in the Presence of Our Lord with Mother Teresaby Susan Conroy fit the bill. The chapters in both books are short (3-5 pages) but provide much religious guidance for daily life. “Benedict’s Way,”as stated on the back cover, “combines the wisdom of St. Benedict with personal stories and commentary illustrating its application today.” “Praise in the Presence,”using quotes from Mother Theresa and observations from the author, fulfills the same purpose.

Finally, for daily readings and short, related reflections, “Give Us This Day”has been my preferred choice (although there is a wealth of other possibilities). In addition to psalms, daily readings and more, a holy person (not always a saint or Catholic) is briefly presented. Condensed highlights of this person’s contributions to Christianity are shared. Using this compact book has introduced me to many Scriptures I normally miss if only attending Sunday Mass. It has also helped me follow the progression of Scripture throughout the year.

Reading informs us, instructs us, delights us, inspires us, humbles us, and broadens our views. And, that is a shortened list of its benefits. Besides that, a book is a portable, daily companion that can stay off boredom, loneliness, and impatience.

Shortly after I began this article, I attended All Saints Day Mass at St. Boniface Parish’s Sacred Heart Church in evansville. As part of his homily, Father Tyler Tenbarge played a game with attendees to check our degree of secular knowledge against our religious information. Needless to say, I fared better on the first.

He then asked us to examine how we fill our free time? Good point! I am comfortable surmising that the saints would have won the religious portion of his quiz. Maybe we need to resolve to follow their collective example more closely. As Father Tyler aptly stated, “You are what you read.” Parroting a popular ad, I guess God could ask us all, “What’s on your nightstand?”