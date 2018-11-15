Complete List Of Serra Club Vocations Award Honorees

By The Message Staff

Following are the winners of the Serra Club’s 2018 Vocation Awards. The Diocese of Evansville’s Catholic Center hosted a luncheon and awards ceremony for the honorees on Nov. 2. Elsewhere on this page is an excerpt of Father Tyler Tenbarge’s keynote from the luncheon.

St James Parish, Haubstadt: Drew Claybrooks, Lauren Turner. Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville: Christopher Martin, Olivia Bartek. Good Shepherd Parish, Evansville: Taylor Devitt, Rachel Lasher. Annunciation Parish/Christ the King Campus, Evansville: Sara Church, Abigail Vollmer. Holy Cross Parish, Fort Branch: Ruth Mercer. St Bernard Parish, Rockport: Karlee Rodgers, Zach Hamilton. St Wendel Parish, St. Wendel: Molly Schmitt, Reagen Koester. Resurrection Parish, Evansville: Este Bonnell, Austin Mullenix. St John The Baptist Parish, Newburgh: Kayton Day, Justin Rauscher.

Annunciation Parish/Holy Spirit Campus, Evansville: Zoey Malone, Abbigail McClure. Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville: Victor Diaz, Elizabeth Krutchen, Karol Rodriquez. St Joseph Parish, Vanderburgh County: Katelyn Happe, Jacob Scheller. St Boniface Parish, Evansville: Anitra Taylor, Miaka Conkling. Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville: Garret Kuhn, Lucas Kuhn. St Benedict Cathedral Parish, Evansville: Adeline Wittmer, Gavin McMinn, Cydney Lo. St Philip Parish, Posey County: Ava Epley, Kaleigh Kelley.