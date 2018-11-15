Southwestern Indiana's Catholic Community Newspaper
Complete List Of Serra Club Vocations Award Honorees

By The Message Staff

Following are the winners of the Serra Club’s 2018 Vocation Awards. The Diocese of Evansville’s Catholic Center hosted a luncheon and awards ceremony for the honorees on Nov. 2. Elsewhere on this page is an excerpt of Father Tyler Tenbarge’s keynote from the luncheon.

St James Parish, Haubstadt: Drew Claybrooks, Lauren Turner. Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville: Christopher Martin, Olivia Bartek. Good Shepherd Parish, Evansville: Taylor Devitt, Rachel Lasher. Annunciation Parish/Christ the King Campus, Evansville: Sara Church, Abigail Vollmer. Holy Cross Parish, Fort Branch: Ruth Mercer. St Bernard Parish, Rockport:  Karlee Rodgers, Zach Hamilton. St Wendel Parish, St. Wendel: Molly Schmitt, Reagen Koester. Resurrection Parish, Evansville: Este Bonnell, Austin Mullenix. St John The Baptist Parish, Newburgh: Kayton Day, Justin Rauscher.

Annunciation Parish/Holy Spirit Campus, Evansville: Zoey Malone, Abbigail McClure. Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville: Victor Diaz, Elizabeth Krutchen, Karol Rodriquez. St Joseph Parish, Vanderburgh County: Katelyn Happe, Jacob Scheller. St Boniface Parish, Evansville: Anitra Taylor, Miaka Conkling. Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville: Garret Kuhn, Lucas Kuhn. St Benedict Cathedral Parish, Evansville: Adeline Wittmer, Gavin McMinn, Cydney Lo. St Philip Parish, Posey County: Ava Epley, Kaleigh Kelley.


 

