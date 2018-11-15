Catholic Education Foundation Tuition Assistance Grows

Members of the Catholic Education Foundation Board gather for a photo during their Oct. 18 meeting. The Message photo by Tim Lilley

During its Oct. 18 meeting at Holy Cross Hall on the campus of Reitz Memorial High School, the Catholic Education Foundation Board reported that CEF funded more than $465,000 in tuition assistance awarded by Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial High Schools. The sum of CEF assistance and other aid restricted for tuition assistance totaled $191,500 at Mater Dei and $273,632 at Reitz Memorial.

CEF board members include Jay Adams, Jeff Anderson, Judy Blankenberger, Bill Bussing, Beth Clark, Matt Goebel, Katy Nimnicht and Mike Schopmeyer. Ex Officio members include Bishop Joseph M. Siegel, Diocesan Superintendent of Schools Dr. Daryl Hagan, Mater Dei President Dr. Tad Dickel and Reitz Memorial President John Browning. CEF Advisory Board members Margaret Angermeier, Bob Koch and Jim Muehlbauer also attended.

Browning and Dickel reported on total tuition assistance provided for the 2018-19 school year, which included the funds noted above, and vouchers and SGO awards. Mater Dei awarded a total of $786,362, and Reitz Memorial awarded a total of $1,225,959. Both presidents reported that higher percentages of students are receiving some form of tuition assistance this year compared to last year.

Foundation Vice-President/Treasurer Adams presented the 2018 income report for the period of January through September, noting that CEF endowment income increased by $15,371 over the same period in 2017. Campaign income from Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial increased, and Mater Dei’s income included a $30,000 donation from the Alles family.

The board and advisory council discussed decreases in enrollments at some elementary partner schools, which have affected high school enrollments. Mater Dei enrollment for this school year is down by 40, and Reitz Memorial enrollment is down by 57. The group agreed that tuition increases at feeder schools were major factors, noting that there also has been a loss of students to other area high schools. The group discussed steps it could take and facilitate to grow enrollment. The board agreed to explore a number of options with the high schools’ administrations and the diocesan Catholic Schools Office.

Advisory Council Members Koch and Muehlbauer reported that the Koch Foundation Culture of Excellence Grants have been received with much gratitude and are being put to good use by elementary principals. They discussed the “Leader in Me” program that principals recommended for implementation in their schools using grant funding. School personnel received initial “Leader in Me” training over the summer – the beginning of a three-year cycle of training in this program, which is based on Stephen Covey’s “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.”

(Editor’s note: The Message has published news from schools about students embracing “Leader in Me” concepts and using them in and out of the classroom.)

The board voted to re-elect its seven members for two-year terms, and to re-elect its slate of officers for second one-year terms. They include Anderson as president, Adams as vice-president/treasurer and Schopmeyer as secretary.

Before leading the closing prayer, Bishop Siegel thanked board members for their good work. He said that Christ is the reason for the difference in Catholic schools, which changes the entire environment of schools.