Catholic Charities To Build Permanent Home

By Special To The Message

This is an artist's rendering of the New Catholic Charities building on the campus of the former St. Theresa Parish in Evansville. Art submitted by Buente Buente Architects

Catholic Charities is getting a new home in the Diocese of Evansville. The building will be located on the corner of Stringtown Road and Herndon Drive in Evansville – on the property of the former St. Theresa School.

The design, by Buente Buente Architects, provides a welcoming appeal that meshes well with the personal residences to the south, and with the public library and businesses to the west. The 9,800 square feet of office and classroom space will sit alongside an outdoor garden honoring St. Theresa.

"This location is well suited for serving all of our clients,” said Catholic Charities Director Sharon Burns. “Many of the poor and vulnerable we serve will be able to easily walk or bus to this location. For those who drive, the location is less than a mile from the intersection of Highway 41 and Diamond Avenue, and just a mile north of downtown. It will allow us to participate in community activities with our neighbors in the Jacobsville area."

Catholic Charities staff members serve, on behalf of the diocesan faithful, to help individuals and families create lives that work. Services include outpatient mental health counseling, case management and immigration legal services. Twenty office spaces in the new building will offer an inviting, safe space in which to receive this one-to-one care.

Charities also offers robust family-life programming. Family- and life-skills education happens in groups, and the three classrooms will alleviate scheduling issues and enable the offering of more programs at convenient times.

Catholic Charities’ new Handy Helpers Home Repair social enterprise enables individuals with disjointed work histories to engage in marketplace work to sustain themselves and their families. The home-repair business began operations on Oct. 15th in the former St. Theresa Rectory. For home repair services at reasonable rates, call 812-913-9800.

"On behalf of our clients, staff and board members, I cannot say 'thanks' enough to the donors of the Stewards of God's Grace Campaign who generously funded both the Handy Helpers social enterprise and our new home,” Burns said. “We need to be an integral part of community care for the residents of southwestern Indiana, and this new building is critical for us to serve in that role."

On behalf of the faithful of the Diocese of Evansville, Catholic Charities serves as the face of Jesus to residents of southwestern Indiana. It offers services in Evansville, Huntingburg, Jasper, Vincennes and Washington. For more information, visit www.ccevansville.org