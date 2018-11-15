Deacon Francis Hillenbrand Dies On Nov. 10

By Special To The Message

Deacon Francis Hillenbrand

Deacon Francis Henry Hillenbrand, 97, of Evansville, died on Nov. 10 at University Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (formerly known as Little Sisters of the Poor).

He was born in Evansville on Oct.15, 1921, to the late Henry Francis and Anna Irma "Sissie" (Schmadel) Hillenbrand. He was a 1940 graduate of Reitz Memorial High School. Deacon Hillenbrand attended the University of Notre Dame on a football scholarship and received education from several other colleges. He served in the United States Navy during World War II as a Naval Aviator.

He had a variety of work experiencesq, but was best known for his teaching and coaching at Mater Dei High School. He also ran his own accounting business. He had an amazing sense of humor and a joke for every occasion. His passion was reading.

Deacon Hillenbrand was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Vanderburgh County and was ordained a permanent deacon for the Diocese of Evansville on May 19, 1977. He served St. Joseph Parish in Vanderburgh County and Christ the King Parish in Evansville. He also worked at Catholic Charities for 10 years. He was very active in the Garden Patch, Habitat, and Ohio Valley Hospice.

Deacon Hillenbrand was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Matthews) Hillenbrand; two sons, Joseph Hillenbrand in infancy and Patrick Hillenbrand in 1989; foster son, Antonio Garandes; and a brother-in-law, Larry Garvey.

Survivors include his children, Connie Sokol (Richard) of Plantation, Fla., Benedictine Sister Ann Francis Hillenbrand of Ferdinand, Christina Hillenbrand and Gary Hillenbrand, both of Evansville, John Hillenbrand (Gabriela) of Irvine, Calif., and Paul Hillenbrand (Joan) of Evansville; a sister, Jackie Garvey of Indianapolis; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one due in January; and his first great-great-grandchild due April 2019.

Visitation began on Nov. 15 at University Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (formerly known as Little Sisters of the Poor). It continues from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST on Nov. 16 at Browning Funeral Home, 738 E. Diamond Ave., Evansville, IN 47711, with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17 at St. Joseph Parish, Vanderburgh County, 6202 W. St. Joseph Rd., Evansville, IN 47720.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. CST on Nov. 17 at St. Joseph Parish. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Parish Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of Saint Benedict, 802 E. 10th St., Ferdinand, IN 47532 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 2345 W. 86th St., Indianapolis, IN 46260.

Condolences may be made online at www.browningfuneral.com.