Around The Diocese For November 23

Happy Birthday!

Elizabeth Flatt, Principal of St. John the Baptist School in Newburgh, celebrates her birthday on Nov 28.

Carol Ann Gaddis, Parish Catechetical Leader at Holy Rosary Parish in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on Nov 28.

Katie Vollmer, Parish Catechetical Leader at St. Clement Parish in Boonville, celebrates her birthday on Nov 28.

Deacon John McMullen of Annunciation Parish in Evansville celebrates his birthday on Nov. 30.

Service of the Longest Night is Dec. 15

Abbey Caskets, a work of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, will host a Service of the Longest Night at 6 p.m. CST on Dec. 15 in the Archabbey Guest House Chapel in St. Meinrad.

Many people find the holidays a challenging time. Instead of celebrating, they are struggling with grief. They miss loved ones and find that the usual traditions and bright lights serve only to heighten their struggle.

Benedictine Father Adrian Burke will lead the service with prayer and Scripture that acknowledge those who mourn and struggle with loss during the Christmas season.

Everyone is welcome. Light refreshments will follow. RSVP requested for planning, but not required. Reply to info@abbeycaskets.com or call 800-987-7380 for further information.

Parking is available in the Guest House parking lot.